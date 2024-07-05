Chen and Bowen Lead Friday Night Win

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Po-Yu Chen tossed his third start of seven innings or more and Jase Bowen rocked an RBI double and made a game-saving catch at the wall in right field in the ninth to lead the Curve to a 4-3 win over Harrisburg on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Curve starting pitching turned in another dominant outing as Chen fired seven innings of two-run ball, allowing just one earned run, with eight strikeouts. Chen completed seven innings for a second consecutive start and earned his third win of the season. Since May 25 he has recorded a 2.64 ERA (14 ER / 47.2 IP) with 39 strikeouts in eight games, seven starts.

Harrisburg plated the game's first run thanks to an error by 3B Kervin Pichardo in the top of the first, only to see Altoona respond in their half of the second. After a hit batsman and a walk, Pichardo avenged his error by punching an RBI single to right field that tied the game at one.

After the Senators re-took the lead in the third, Altoona plated three runs in the sixth inning against Todd Peterson. Bowen doubled home Dustin Peterson and then scored on Jackson Glenn 's RBI double. The Curve added another run in the inning on a throwing error by Harrisburg's Andrew Pinckney. The Curve held a 4-2 lead after six innings.

Eddy Yean earned his first save of the season, tossing the final two innings for Altoona. He allowed an unearned run in the eighth inning after a two-out error by Pichardo was followed with two base hits. In the ninth, Yean allowed a lead-off single before Bowen made a leaping grab up against the wall in right field to save extra-bases. Yean followed with a double-play ball to end the game.

Altoona wraps up a week-long series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. RHP Drake Fellows will start for the Curve, with Harrisburg yet to announce its starter.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.