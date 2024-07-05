Middle Innings Haunt Akron in 6-1 Loss to Erie
July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Erie SeaWolves explode for four in the sixth to come from behind and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Friday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
After tying the game in the bottom of the fifth, Erie broke it open in the sixth. Jake Holton launched a three-run home run on top of the arena in left to break the tie and put the SeaWolves on top 4-1. After a walk and a single, Gage Workman singled home another run to stretch the Erie lead to 5-1.
Mound Presence
Ryan Webb got the start for Akron and allowed just two baserunners through the first four innings. Erie got to the left-hander for back-to-back singles in the fifth ending his night. Lenny Torres Jr. entered the game and surrendered an RBI single to left, but the throw into third caught Erie in a rundown to end the inning. In total, Webb worked four and two-thirds innings allowing one run while striking out six. Torres Jr. worked a third of an inning allowing four runs. Davis Sharpe allowed an unearned run while striking out four over two innings. Jack Leftwich worked a scoreless inning.
Duck Tales
Akron's lone run came in the top of the fourth. Kahlil Watson and Aaron Bracho each singled to put runners on the corners, Milan Tolentino lifted a sac-fly to right to score Watson and make it 1-0 RubberDucks.
Notebook
Bracho has picked up a hit in five of the six games he's played since returning from the Injured List...Game Time: 2:45...Attendance: 6,097
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will conclude the series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, July 6 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (5-2, 2.76 ERA) will take the mound against Erie right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (4-3, 3.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
