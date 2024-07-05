July 5, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN AGAIN Portland won their fifth-straight last night, 7-3 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. After a lead-off walk by Alex Binelas, he was able to score on an RBI double by Tyler Miller in the second inning and Portland led, 1-0. In the fifth inning, Kristian Campbell laced a single to right field and was driven home with an RBI single by Binelas, extending Portland's lead, 2-0. Two home runs in the sixth inning further extended Portland's lead. Nick Decker led the inning off with a home run to right field, his fifth of the season. Roman Anthony then drilled a fly ball to centerfield which rolled to the wall and was able to score on an inside-the-park home run and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 4-0. Rainer Nunez drilled a a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Fisher Cats were on the board, 4-1. New Hampshire pulled within one run in the bottom of the seventh inning after a wild pitch and bases loaded walk issued by Helcris Olivarez. In the top of the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs recorded three consecutive singles by Binelas, Phillip Sikes and Miller. An RBI groundout by Decker and two-run single by Elih Marrero extended Portland's lead, 7-3.

ROMAN RECORDS INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN In the seventh inning last night, Roman Anthony drilled a pitch to centerfield. The outfielders lost it in the lights and Anthony was able to record an inside-the-park home run. It was the first for the Sea Dogs since Keury De La Cruz on April 16th, 2015 at Trenton (New York Yankees).

LONGEST STREAK OF THE SEASON The Sea Dogs are currently riding a five-game winning streak which started on Sunday in Binghamton against the Rumble Ponies. It ties the longest winning streak of the season when Portland took the final five games of a six game series against the Fisher Cats, April 17-21.

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH Infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June. Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding an 11-game hit streak after another two hits in last night's win. Across the last 11 games, Miller is hitting .359 (14-39) with seven runs, three doubles, three RBI, three walks, and six strikeouts while also tallying a .419 OBP.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Teel is hitting .298 for the Sea Dogs with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland finished the month of June with the best cumulative average in all of Double-A (.282). Portland also leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.266 currently). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (164) while Montgomery ranks second (145). Portland has notched 58 doubles across 25 games in the month of June.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 5, 1994 - Down 5-4 going into the ninth, the Sea Dogs got to Albany-Colonie's Andy Croghan for 2 runs including a solo-homer by Jerry Schunk as the Sea Dogs defeated Albany-Colonie 6-5.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in his second start at Double-A. He has not faced the Fisher Cats yet this season. In 12 games with the Greenville Drive, he was 3-0 with a 4.96 ERA and five-for-five in save opportunities.

