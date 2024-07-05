Carson Palmquist Sets New Yard Goats Strikeout Record

Hartford, CT - Carson Palmquist set the Yard Goats franchise record for strikeouts in a single game with 13 but a ninth-inning surge gave the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a 7-3 win in front of a sellout crowd (6,528) at Dunkin' Park. Zach Kokoska went 1-2 and walked twice en-route to a two-RBI night. Braxton Fulford went 3-4 and had an RBI single in the sixth inning. Sterling Thompson contributed offensively with three hits and a run scored.

Palmquist fired seven scoreless innings and allowed just two baserunners on a walk and double and left with a 3-0 lead. The southpaw struck out the side in both the fourth and sixth innings. In a stretch spanning across the fifth inning to the seventh inning, Palmquist struck out five consecutive batters.

The Yard Goats struck first in the bottom of the second inning as with one out and runners on first and second base Zach Kokoska hit an RBI single off Rumble Ponies starter Nolan McLean to make it a 1-0 game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Warming Bernabel and Sterlin Thompson strung together back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second base with no outs. Braxton Fulford then stepped to the plate and lined a ball back up the middle for a base hit that drove in Bernabel to put the Yard Goats up 2-0.

Ryan Ritter led off with a base hit in the seventh inning. After a Fernandez fly-out singles from Bernabel and Thompson loaded the bases. Kokoska then came to the plate following a Yard Goats strikeout and worked a two-out walk to score Ritter and make it a 3-0 ballgame.

A two-out RBI single by Wyatt Young in the eighth inning made the score 3-1.

With one out in the ninth, the Rumble Ponies strung together a rally as they loaded the bases with three straight singles. Stanley Consuegra then singled on a ground ball to center field and drove in two runs to bring the score to 3-3. After a Matt Rudick base hit Drake Osborn gave Binghamton the lead with a two-run single that made it a 5-3. Wyatt Young added an RBI single of his own to go ahead 6-3. A Yard Goats wild pitch allowed the Rumble Ponies to tack on another run to make the score 7-3.

The Yard Goats will conclude their series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Saturday, July 6th (6:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Luis Moreno will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be televised on NESN and live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Daniel Juarez: (2-2)

LP: Juan Mejia: (2-2)

Time: 2:34

