Ponies Explode for Six-Run Ninth for Come-From-Behind Win in Hartford

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-6, 39-38) exploded for six runs on seven-straight hits in the top of the ninth to come-from-behind and defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-3, at Dunkin' Park on Friday night.

With one out in the ninth, the Ponies hit seven-straight singles against Juan Mejia (2-2). Ryan Clifford singled, Rowdey Jordan singled, and Jaylen Palmer singled to load the bases. Stanley Consuegra followed with a game-tying two-run single that made it 3-3. The Ponies weren't done, as Matt Rudick singled to load up the bases again. JT Schwartz followed with a go-ahead pinch-hit two-run single that made it 5-3, before Wyatt Young hit an RBI single that made it 6-3. Schwartz eventually scored on a wild pitch that put Binghamton up 7-3.

Daniel Juarez (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to slam the door on an enthralling victory for Binghamton. Juarez tossed two scoreless innings in relief, while allowing just one hit.

Binghamton had just two hitters reach base at the end of seven innings. Carson Palmquist was dominant in his start for Hartford (6-4, 44-34). Palmquist struck out a franchise-record and career-high 13 batters over seven scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The Yard Goats scored in the second inning on an RBI single from Zach Kokoska that made it 1-0 against Nolan McLean. In the sixth inning, Braxton Fulford hit an RBI single that made it 2-0. Hartford scored on an RBI single from Sterlin Thompson in the seventh that made it 3-0. McLean allowed two runs over five innings with five strikeouts.

New York Mets right-hander Shintaro Fujinami came in out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning and struck out all three batters he faced to strand the bases loaded.

Binghamton broke through against Zach Agnos in the eighth inning. With one out in the frame, Rudick doubled. He moved to third base on Drake Osborn's groundout and eventually scored on Young's RBI single that made it 3-1.

Juarez's scoreless eighth set up a massive comeback from the Ponies in the ninth. It marked Binghamton's first victory when trailing after eight innings this season. The Ponies are now 1-32 when trailing after eight innings.

Postgame Notes: Schwartz's go-ahead pinch-hit two-run single extended his hit streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 21 games...Rudick went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, which marked his 13th multi-hit game and fourth game with at least three hits...Young went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, while recording his 12th multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game...Clifford extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the ninth and he's now reached base in eight-straight games and in 30 of his last 32 games...Fujinami has five strikeouts over two perfect innings in two rehab appearances with Binghamton this week...Hartford had 12 hits, which were all singles and Binghamton has 10 hits with eight singles and two doubles.

