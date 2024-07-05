Jobe Strong in Return; Erie Explodes in Sixth
July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (45-33) earned a second consecutive victory with a 6-1 win over Akron (45-35) on Friday.
Jackson Jobe returned from the Injured List and pitched well for Erie. He allowed one run over five innings of work, allowing three singles and a walk. He struck out a season-high eight batters.
The lone run Akron scored against Jobe came in the fourth inning. Kahlil Watson and Aaron Bracho opened the frame with consecutive singles. Milan Tolentino scored Watson on a sacrifice fly, giving Akron a 1-0 lead.
Consecutive two-out singles in the fifth by Eliezer Alfonzo and Brady Allen knocked out Akron starter Ryan Webb. Carlos Mendoza greeted reliever Lenny Torres Jr. with a game-tying, RBI single to make it 1-1. Allen was thrown out at third to end the inning.
Torres Jr. could not record an out in the sixth. Hao-Yu Lee opened the inning with a single and Trei Cruz followed with a walk. Jake Holton then blasted a three-run homer, giving Erie a 4-1 lead. A walk to Chris Meyers and a Ben Malgeri single followed, ending Torres Jr.'s outing. Davis Sharpe entered and allowed an RBI single to Gage Workman, extending Erie's lead to 5-1.
In the seventh, Lee hit a one-out double against Sharpe. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Lee then scored on catcher Kody Huff's throwing error on a pickoff attempt at third, which scored Lee to make it 6-1.
Garrett Hill and PJ Poulin each tossed two scoreless innings to close the game. Hill (2-3) won with Jobe taking a no-decision. Torres Jr. (1-2) took the loss.
The series concludes on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with Wilkel Hernandez facing Aaron Davenport.
