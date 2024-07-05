Opportunistic Altoona Tops Senators

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Altoona Curve 4-3 Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Senators scored first with a run in the 1st inning which Altoona countered with a run in the 2nd. The Senators retook the lead 2-1 the 3rd inning. Altoona then took the lead as they capitalized on defensive miscues for a three-run 6th inning that made it a 4-2 game. The Sens capitalized on an error in the 8th inning as they scored and made it a 4-3 game.

THE BIG PLAY

The Senators were trailing 4-3 with a runner on first base to open the 9th inning when Altoona's Jase Bowen crashed into the wall in right field to make a tough catch and take a potential extra-base hit away from Daylen Lile.

FILIBUSTERS

Rodney Theophile allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings... Jose A. Ferrer and Ty Tice each threw a scoreless inning in relief... Brady House and Trey Harris each went 2-for-4... Dérmis Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs... Two of the Sens' three runs were scored with two outs, but the Senators twice left the bases loaded to end an inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Altoona Curve play the final game of their three-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 6:00 Saturday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

