Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Suspended

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-7, 32-45) and Portland Sea Dogs (7-2, 43-35) were suspended with inclement weather at Delta Dental Stadium Friday night. The two will complete the game on Saturday at 6:35 PM EDT.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Jennings made his Double-A debut in the top of the first inning in Friday's suspended game. Jennings surrendered a two-out single to Sea Dogs catcher Kyle Teel but did not allow a run.

The Fisher Cats took advantage of a leadoff single from second baseman Ryan McCarty, whole stole second base. First baseman Rainer Nunez drove in the only run of the night with a two-out single to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

As the clouds opened up, Sea Dogs righty Caleb Bolden walked Zach Britton and plunked Devonte Brown to load the bases before the game was suspended.

After the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs complete the suspended game on Saturday night, New Hampshire and Portland will meet again at Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series from September 3 through September 8.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2024 regular season home game at equal or lesser value.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.