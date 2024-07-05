Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Altoona

Harrisburg Senators (3-7) vs Altoona Curve (3-7)

Game 80 Â Friday, July 5, 6:00 p.m. Â Peoples Natural Gas Field

RH Rodney Theophile vs RH Po-Yu Chen

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series tonight at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The teams have split their four games this week and the Sens lead the season series 10 games to six.

LAST TIME OUT: The Senators were shut out by Altoona 1-0 Thursday night. Altoona scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Sammy Siani in the 4th inning. The Senators had opportunities with leadoff baserunners on five occasions, including in the 8th and 9th innings, but they could not come up with the big hit and were shut out for the second consecutive night.

THEOPHILE'S TURN : Tonight's starting pitcher Rodney Theophile is making his third start for the Senators. He's been effective in his two starts since joining the Sens last week. In his Sens debut he threw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits against Erie. In his second start, also against Erie, he again threw five innings and allowed two runs. In his final start for High-A Wilmington before joining the Sens he matched his career-high by recording 10 strikeouts in six innings.

POWER PEN : Senators' relievers have combined to throw 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings over the last six games. The Sens' bullpen owns a 2.69 ERA this season - the best in the Eastern League and the best among all AA bullpens. The bullpen's BAA of .206 is also the best in AA.

DÉRMIS' DEFENSE : Dérmis Garcia has played 40 consecutive errorless games - 38 games at first base and two in left field. In those 38 games at first base, Garcia has helped to turn 24 double plays during his streak.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House and Dérmis Garcia are T3rd in HRs (13)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in hits (80) and T5th in SBs (18)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 1st in innings pitched (87.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (6) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T8th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Jake Irvin allowed just one hit and struck out eight in eight shutout innings to lead the Nationals to a 1-0 win over the Mets Thursday. Irvin is now 7-6 with a 2.80 ERA for Washington this season.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. They've had 46 players appear in a game this season. The roster includes the following MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects... #3 INF Brady House ; #4 INF Yohandy Morales (IL) ; #7 OF Daylen Lile ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III (IL) ; #16 OF Andrew Pinckney ; #17 RHP Zach Brzykcy; # 20 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #21 C Israel Pineda; #24 LHP Dustin Saenz (IL); #27 RHP Andry Lara and #28 RHP Marquis Grissom.

