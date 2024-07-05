Ricketts and Kemp Blasts Fall Short as Fightins Drop Doubleheader to Somerset

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (3-8; 34-35) fell short dropping both games against the Somerset Patriots (9-2; 41-39) on Friday. After an Independence Day contest was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain, the game resumed on Friday at 5:15 PM.

Game One

On Thursday night, the Patriots leaped out to a 5-0 lead against Reading ace, Robinson Pina. They scored these five runs in the third inning. Jared Wegner and Anthony Seigler began the inning with back-to-back base hits to put runners on second and third. Max Burt followed with a sacrifice fly driving in the Patriots' first run. A few batters later with two runners on, Ben Cowles hit a three-run home run to left field, his seventh of the year. Rafael Flores succeeded with a solo home run of his own, to give Somerset a comfortable 5-0 lead.

Shortly after the game resumed on Friday, the Fightins offense got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on the corners, Ethan Wilson earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly, allowing Caleb Ricketts to score. Somerset took a 6-1 lead in the top of the sixth, as J.C. Escarra scored on a wild pitch by Fightins reliever, Andrew Baker.

The Fightins scored one more run in the game off the bat of Otto Kemp. With two outs, Kemp smoked the ball off the right-center field wall and bounced into center field. Kemp dashed around the bases and made it all the way around for an inside-the-park home run. The last inside-the-park home run by an R-Phil was on July 15, 2021, by Arquimedes Gamboa. Kemp cut Somerset's deficit to four and trailed 6-2.

The Patriots' bats kept rolling in the ninth as they scored two runs in the inning. Max Burt led off the inning with a solo home run, his fourth of the season. Tyler Hardman singled home Ben Cowles, increasing their lead to 8-2.

Yorlin Calderon (1-1) earned the win for Somerset, while Robinson Pina took the loss (9-3).

Game Two

The Fightins and Patriots returned to the field once more on Friday night for a seven-inning contest.

Somerset jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Ben Cowles hit a solo home run, his second in two games. After three scoreless innings, Caleb Ricketts hit a go-ahead two-run home run to right field, his fifth of the year. Reading took a 2-1 lead. Ricketts went 2-for-3 with two hits, one run scored, and two RBI. Carson Taylor tacked on an insurance run for the Fightins in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

Ultimately, three runs were not enough to hold the Somerset offense. With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Elijah Dunham blasted a grand slam to right field, for the lead. Tristan Garnett had an uncharacteristic outing, as he allowed four runs on three hits, one walk, and struck out one.

The Fightins threatened in the bottom of the ninth with a bases-loaded rally. Robert Moore drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to one run. However, Reading fell short, and dropped game two to the Patriots, 5-4.

Eric Reyzelman (1-0) earned the win while Tristan Garnett (1-3) suffered the loss.

