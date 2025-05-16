Saving a Point on the Road!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 10 Winner
May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announces Greenwood Night to Celebrate Black Excellence and the Legacy of Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Travels to Phoenix for Clash with Rising FC - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Edwin Laszo to Birmingham Legion FC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Announces International Friendly with Liga MX Giants FC Juarez - New Mexico United
- Legion FC Strikes Transfer Deal for Edwin Laszo - Birmingham Legion FC
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Community Non-Profit Mixer - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lucca Dourado Loaned to Forward Madison FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Honor El Paso Patriots on May 31 at Southwest University Park - El Paso Locomotive FC
- MBFC and Coastal Roots Hospitality Announce New and Improved Specialty Cocktail - Monterey Bay FC
- Athletic Look to Pick up Win against Unbeaten Louisville - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies vs Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Honor El Paso Patriots on May 31 at Southwest University Park
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Extend Home Prowess against Indy Eleven
- Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10
- El Paso Locomotive FC Manage Road Point at FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Crucial Weekend Matchup with FC Tulsa