Saturday, February 8th is Timbits Minor Hockey Night sponsored by Tim Hortons at the Sleeman Centre when the Storm host the Saginaw Spirit. Local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are excited to celebrate another fun season of Timbits hockey in the region with nearly 500 local Timbits hockey players from Arthur Minor Hockey Association, Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association, Grand Valley & District MHA, Guelph MHA, Minto Minor Hockey, Mount Forest Minor Hockey, Orangeville Minor Hockey, Shelburne Minor Hockey, Stanley Stick Hockey Association, Drayton Minor Hockey Association and Town of Minto - Grassroots Hockey will be attending the game courtesy of local Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners.

Across Canada, Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners proudly support over 90,000 hockey players in their communities as they learn, grow, and love hockey the way we do.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

