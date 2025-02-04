Saturday, February 8th Is Timbits Minor Hockey Night Sponsored by Tim Hortons
February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Saturday, February 8th is Timbits Minor Hockey Night sponsored by Tim Hortons at the Sleeman Centre when the Storm host the Saginaw Spirit. Local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are excited to celebrate another fun season of Timbits hockey in the region with nearly 500 local Timbits hockey players from Arthur Minor Hockey Association, Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association, Grand Valley & District MHA, Guelph MHA, Minto Minor Hockey, Mount Forest Minor Hockey, Orangeville Minor Hockey, Shelburne Minor Hockey, Stanley Stick Hockey Association, Drayton Minor Hockey Association and Town of Minto - Grassroots Hockey will be attending the game courtesy of local Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners.
Across Canada, Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners proudly support over 90,000 hockey players in their communities as they learn, grow, and love hockey the way we do.
To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025
- The Road Ahead: Back on Home Ice - Brantford Bulldogs
- Saturday, February 8th Is Timbits Minor Hockey Night Sponsored by Tim Hortons - Guelph Storm
- Friday, February 7th Is the First-Ever Grove Youth Hub Night Sponsored by Skyline - Guelph Storm
- Comeback Win from Otters Sends Students Home Happy on School Day Game - Erie Otters
- Friday Night Faceoff: Spirit at Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- A Clash of the Titans Is Set for Tuesday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 17 - OHL
- Petes to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge - Peterborough Petes
- Rangers Wrap-Up Five-Game Road Trip in London against Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 27 - February 2 - Flint Firebirds
- Friday Night Faceoff: Spirit at Bulldogs - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - February 4 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Saturday, February 8th Is Timbits Minor Hockey Night Sponsored by Tim Hortons
- Friday, February 7th Is the First-Ever Grove Youth Hub Night Sponsored by Skyline
- Game Day - February 4 - GUE vs. ER
- Game Day - February 2 - GUE vs. OTT
- Game Day - January 31 - GUE vs. SAR