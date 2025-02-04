Fronts Fight Hard But Lose Heartbreaker in Barrie

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, BAR 0

No Scoring

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

KGN 0, BAR 1

5:00 Riley Patterson (20) - Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin

KGN 1, BAR 1

6:35 Ethan Miedema (19) - Tuomas Uronen

KGN 1, BAR 2

10:42 Beau Jelsma (17) - Dalyn Wakely, Owen Van Steensel

KGN 1, BAR 3

18:10 Cole Beaudoin (16) - Emil Hemming, Bode Stewart

KGN 2, BAR 3

19:26 Jacob Battaglia (31) - Ethan Hay, Cedrick Guindon

Final Score

3-2 Barrie

