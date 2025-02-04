Fronts Fight Hard But Lose Heartbreaker in Barrie
February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, BAR 0
No Scoring
2nd Period
No Scoring
3rd Period
KGN 0, BAR 1
5:00 Riley Patterson (20) - Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin
KGN 1, BAR 1
6:35 Ethan Miedema (19) - Tuomas Uronen
KGN 1, BAR 2
10:42 Beau Jelsma (17) - Dalyn Wakely, Owen Van Steensel
KGN 1, BAR 3
18:10 Cole Beaudoin (16) - Emil Hemming, Bode Stewart
KGN 2, BAR 3
19:26 Jacob Battaglia (31) - Ethan Hay, Cedrick Guindon
Final Score
3-2 Barrie
Friday, January 7th vs Flint Firebirds - 7PM Puck Drop
- Fronts Fight Hard But Lose Heartbreaker in Barrie - Kingston Frontenacs
