Comeback Win from Otters Sends Students Home Happy on School Day Game

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The annual favorite field trip of the year for local students would return on Tuesday morning for the Erie Otters School Day Game! With over 5400 in attendance for the yearly morning game, the Erie Otters would look to excite the next generation of hockey fans with a fun affair. Noah Erliden would start in net for Erie opposite of Collin Ellsworth as Erie looked for its second home win of 2025.

After a lengthy delay, the puck would finally drop between the Erie Otters and the Guelph Storm. Shots would trickle in on both sides, but it wouldn't be until after the five minute mark that Justin Bottineau (5) and the Storm would draw first blood. Erie would go on their first penalty kill of the night two minutes later and would be able to kill it off with minimal difficulty. Erie would be given a chance to draw even in the final seven minutes of the period with a penalty shot awarded to Brett Hammond, but would be unable to slip the puck past Colin Ellsworth. The period would expire, the Storm still up 1-0 and outshooting the Otters 13-11.

Goals would fly in the opening three minutes, with both Erie and Guelph scoring within 40 seconds of one another. Callum Hughes (7) would level the score at 1-1, but Charlie Paquette (20) would pull the Guelph Storm ahead once again. With a true battle now on our hands, the Otters would find themselves on a power play after Wesley Royston and two Storm players would be sent to the box for roughing. The man-advantage wouldn't last long as Malcolm Spence would join his teammate in the penalty box and four-on-four play would commence. Chaos would continue on the ice, and both Noah Erliden and Colin Ellsworth would go sprawling to keep the opposing team from finding the back of the net. The Otters would go on the penalty kill after the halfway point in the second period, but the Guelph Storm would capitalize on the man-advantage and extend their lead 3-1 with 6:22 left to play. In the final minutes of the second period, the Otters would go on their third power play of the night. The third time would indeed be the charm as Sam Alfano (30) would cut the Storm lead 3-2 in the first 30 seconds of the power play. A two-goal period for the Otters would end, Guelph still leading but momentum beginning to shift towards Erie.

Erie and Guelph would trade blows in the opening minutes of the third and final period, but neither team would strike true. Back-and-forth play would continue well past the half-way mark, but still neither team would be able to break through. Each team would have over 30 shots in the final seven minutes and no penalty minutes in the final period. Finally, it would be none other than Captain Carey Terrance (18) to strike gold and knot the game up 3-3 with 4:08 left to play. With a late Erie goal, the Otters would force overtime.

Three-on-three overtime would commence. It would be nothing but sheer determination and grit from either side. With 65 seconds left in OT, the Otters would catch a break: a power play opportunity. Despite the man-advantage, Colin Ellsworth would produce what could be the save of the year to ensure the game would go into a shootout. In the first round of the shootout, Noah Erliden would handle Lev Katzin with ease. Malcolm Spence, first for Erie, would dance around Colin Ellsworth and find the back of the net. Jett Luchanko would not be able to get past Noah Erliden either. Martin Misiak would be denied at the door, so all Erie hope would lay with Noah Erliden. With his third save of the shootout, Noah Erliden would secure the Otters victory.

Erie will return to action on Friday night in Brampton, and return home for a Saturday evening affair with the Sudbury Wolves for Mascot Mania (pres. by Chick-fil-A), featuring over a dozen of Otto's mascot friends!

