Petes to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes are once again partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch for a mental health awareness game on Thursday, February 6, presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario. Puck drop drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the Petes welcome the Flint Firebirds to the PMC.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop with the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch

Videos featuring Petes players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the ongoing partnership between the Petes and CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge. This year's game is also presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Talk Today shines a spotlight on mental health awareness, demonstrating how sports and community agencies can unite for a common purpose," said Jack Veitch, Manager of Community Engagement and Education with CMHA HKPR and Peterborough Petes Mental Health Coach. " Thursday's game celebrates our community's commitment to mental health while reminding everyone of the support services available. Through this partnership, the Peterborough Petes continue to show exceptional leadership in fostering a culture of mental health awareness and support. "

"We're very excited to once again be partnering with CMHA HKPR for our annual mental health awareness game," noted Petes Sr. Director of Sales Eric Ebenbauer. "Talk Today is such an important initiative as it educates our players and staff about the importance of mental health and provides support services to those in need. Thursday night will be a great opportunity to show the community the benefits of the program, while also spreading awareness about the Canadian Mental Health Association and all the great work that they do."

Tickets for the game are available now, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office. Act now to ensure you get the best seats available.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.