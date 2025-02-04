Friday Night Faceoff: Spirit at Bulldogs

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Saginaw Spirit and Brantford Bulldogs are set to go head-to-head in a cross-Conference showdown in the next Friday Night Faceoff matchup! You won't want to miss this showdown of 40-goal scorers as Michael Misa and Nick Lardis square off.

Ranked fourth in the Western Conference, the reigning 2024 Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit (25-20-1-1) enter the matchup fresh off a three-game weekend, securing four of a possible six points.

Top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect and OHL point-leader Michael Misa continues to drive the Spirit's offense, while OHL Defenceman of the Month Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) anchors the blue line. Parekh delivered a standout performance over the weekend, leading the team with eight points (3-5-8).

The Bulldogs (29-16-4-0) come into the contest after a perfect three-win weekend on the road and return home to the Brantford Civic Centre for the first time since January 22nd. Brantford will look to OHL Player of the Week, Nick Lardis, who leads the OHL with 48 goals in 47 games and ranks second in points this season. 2025 NHL Draft prospect Jake O'Brien and Patrick Thomas (Washington Capitals) continue to be strong contributors, with Thomas ranking fifth among OHL point-getters heading into the weekend.

The OHL Friday Night Faceoff comes to you live for free on OHL Live, YouTube, X and Facebook! Tune in at 7:00pm for big-time Eastern Conference matchup!

