Friday, February 7th Is the First-Ever Grove Youth Hub Night Sponsored by Skyline

Friday, February 7th is the first-ever Grove Youth Hub Night, proudly sponsored by Skyline Group of Companies, when the North Bay Battalion visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.

The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario aims to provide youth aged 12-26 with the support they need to build positive, bright futures. With seven locations across Ontario, including two in Guelph, The Grove offers a wide range of programs and services, including education and career support, counseling, peer-to-peer programs, access to food, recreation programs, and free Wi-Fi in each location. These are safe spaces, for youth, designed by youth.

"We are so grateful to Skyline Group of Companies and the Guelph Storm for helping us to spread the word about everything The Grove offers youth," said Jeff Hoffman, Executive Director of The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario. "It is vital that youth and their families know that support and services are available for all their wellness needs, that can be accessed free and easily, and all young people need to do is walk in one of our doors. This game is a great way to make our services more well-known across the community."

Friday's game will feature a puck drop ceremony with Jeff Hoffman, Executive Director of The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario, and Fay Yachetti, Director of Sustainability for Skyline Group of Companies. Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to take part in the games Chuck-A-Puck with the funds raised benefitting The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario. Fans participating have the chance to win one of three great prizes, including a commemorative stick signed by the Guelph Storm, a First Choice Haircutters prize pack valued at over $100.00, and a variety pack valued at over $200.00. Be sure to stop by their table in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 to learn more about their programs and services and purchase your Chuck-A-Puck!

"The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs provide an essential service to families in the Wellington-Guelph region," says R. Jason Ashdown, Co-Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer at Skyline. "We're thrilled to play a part in introducing The Grove to a larger audience and raising funds at this fun, family event."

Skyline Group of Companies is a founding supporter and key partner of The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs. The Skyline Community Hub Fergus is home to many outstanding community partners and serves as a vital resource for the Fergus community.

About Skyline

Skyline is a capital management company that acquires, develops, and manages real estate properties and clean energy assets, and offers them as private alternative investment products.

