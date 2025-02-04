A Clash of the Titans Is Set for Tuesday Night

After a busy weekend, the Frontenacs remain on the road as they're in Barrie tonight to take on the Colts. Originally scheduled for January 4th but postponed due to 60cm of snow in Barrie, the time has come to make that game up. It's a battle between first and second in the Eastern Conference as it's a sprint to the finish in a packed conference. First through fifth place is separated by just 5 points, so tonight is a matchup that has big implications.

With a win, the Frontenacs can draw even with the Colts for first and take advantage of the games in hand that they have over Barrie, Brantford and Oshawa. The Frontenacs have gone 11-2 since the calendar flipped over to 2025 with no signs of slowing down.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have two game losing streak in Barrie

Tied their best January in franchise history with 18 points and a 9-2 record. Frontenacs had 18 points in 1999-2000 with 8-3-2 record.

First and Second Square Off

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference are going at it tonight. Having only played each other once so far this season (Dec 8 - 5-4 win for Barrie), tonight should be a great test for both sides to see where they sit in the absolutely insane playoff picture. The rosters for both teams have new faces since they last faced off, so this is the first time they'll play each other with their final rosters.

As much as things have changed since these two teams last faced off, the storyline remains the same. Both teams are in a strong position to contend for first place in the conference, and both teams are known for completely different things. Kingston is all about goal scoring, and Barrie is all about defence. The Frontenacs are third in goals for with 210, while Barrie is third in goals against; only allowing 138 on the year. Kingston has the best powerplay percentage in the league with a 27.7% conversion rate, while Barrie has the fourth best penalty kill in the league, operating at a 82.7 success rate. Morale of the story? Something has to give.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Joey Willis (#14)

After having his best night in a Frontenacs uniform since being acquired at the trade deadline in a thrilling 7-6 victory over Saginaw on January 24th, Joey Willis hasn't had a point since. Four games without a point is a long time for a player of Joey Willis' caliber, so look for the Elmhurst, Illinois native to come out swinging in a massive matchup this evening.

Barrie - Riley Patterson (#21)

As a team, Barrie isn't necessarily known for their offensive output but more of a defensive focused mindset. Still, with all of the heavy hitting names on their roster it's surprising to see Riley Patterson sitting at the top of the Colts' point race. With 46 points on the season, the Vancouver Canucks draft pick has carved out an excellent role for himself on a stacked Barrie team. Last time out against the black and gold Patterson had a goal and an assist, so keep an eye out for #21 tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

