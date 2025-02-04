Rangers Drop Final Game of Five-Game Road Trip, 5-3
February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
London, ON - Kitchener led twice in the game, but three unanswered goals by the Knights in the third period proved costly for the Rangers. Trent Swick extended his point streak to four games with an assist in tonight's contest.
Landon Sim opened the scoring for the lone goal in the opening frame. Luca Romano and Cameron Mercer connected within a minute to give Kitchener their first lead of the game early in the second period. William Nicholl scored at the twelve-minute mark of the second period to knot the game a 2-2. Carson Campbell netted his second goal of the season early in the third period as Kitchener led for the second time. Blake Montgomery and Jared Woolley responded for London to take the lead back for the Knights. Easton Cowan scored an empty net goal with eight seconds on the clock for a 5-3 final.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, LDN 1
3:29 Landon Sim (22) - Kasper Halttunen
2nd Period
KIT 1, LDN 1
3:26 Luca Romano (18) - Tanner Lam, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 2, LDN 1
4:17 Cameron Mercer (7) - Carson Campbell
KIT 2, LDN 2
12:18 William Nicholl (13) - Jesse Nurmi, Henry Brzustewicz
3rd Period
KIT 3, LDN 2
2:23 Carson Campbell (2) - Trent Swick, Tanner Lam
KIT 3, LDN 3
7:43 Blake Montgomery (20) - Sam O'Reilly
KIT 3, LDN 4 - GWG
11:08 Jared Woolley (7) - Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan
KIT 3, LDN 5 - ENG
19:52 Easton Cowan (18) - Denver Barkey, Sam O'Reilly
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Easton Cowan (1G 1A)
Second Star: Landon Sim (1G)
Third Star: Jesse Nurmi (1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 31 - LDN 41
Power play: KIT 0/3 - LDN 0/5
FO%: KIT 41% - LDN 59%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 28/31 Saves, 3 GA
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 36/40 Saves, 4 GA
UP NEXT:
Following Tuesday's game in London, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, February 7th. Kitchener will then conclude their weekend in Niagara, taking on the IceDogs on Saturday, February 8th at Meridian Centre. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.
