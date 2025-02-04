2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 17

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 17 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Holding a CHL-best 38 wins and a .819 points percentage, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) remain in the top spot for a tenth week in a row. Meanwhile, having climbed up a pair of places, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are back in second - sitting among the top three for the 14th time in 16 weeks. Only the Knights have more wins and a better points percentage across the CHL than the Wildcats (36 wins & .804). Lastly, having also jumped up two spots, the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL rank among the top three for the first time since October 22. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts have earned a point in 13 of their last 14 (11-1-1-1), including 11 wins over that stretch, and trail only Moncton in the QMJHL overall standings.

Among other notable changes to this week's rankings is the return of the OHL's Barrie Colts to the Top 10 for the first time in a month. With a point in eight straight games (7-0-1-0), the longest active streak of its kind in the OHL, the Colts have climbed up to tenth. Additionally, a pair of Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs are among this week's biggest risers. With seven wins over their last nine, averaging 6.00 goals per game over that stretch, the Spokane Chiefs are up to sixth. Plus, amid the longest active point streak in the CHL at 13 games (12-0-0-1), the Medicine Hat Tigers have risen for a second straight week - this time to No. 7.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 10, following the 18th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 17

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

7. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

8. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Barrie Colts (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-17.

