Game Day - February 4 - GUE vs. ER

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm head south of the border for a school day match-up in Erie.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list. Please note with this being an 11:00am puck drop some locations may not be open, please check with the location for exact operating hours.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games this season

Had two goals in his last game played

Had two goals and an assist in his last game against Erie

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Sam Alfano

Has 65 points (29 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games this season

Had a goal and an assist in his last game against Guelph

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Erie 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-1-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Erie 4-2-0-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years Erie 10-15-0-2 Guelph 17-9-1-0

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Erie Erie 7-4-0-2 Guelph 6-7-0-0

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Guelph Erie 3-11-0-0 Guelph 11-2-1-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.