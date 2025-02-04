Rangers Wrap-Up Five-Game Road Trip in London against Knights

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







London, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are back in Ontario wrapping up their five-game road trip against the London Knights on Tuesday night at Canada Life Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and London met last on January 21st at The Aud, with the Rangers earning their first win over the Knights this season, 5-2. The Blueshirts capitalized on their chances on special teams, scoring two short-handed goals and a marker on the man advantage. In the contest, Kitchener had five different goal scorers: Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Cameron Mercer, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Tanner Lam, and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights). Kitchener held a 2-0 lead early into the middle frame before London would respond with two of their own tallies, tying the game. However, the Rangers would proceed to score three unanswered goals and win the game 5-2. Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons stood tall, making 28 saves, posting a .933 save percentage, and earning the game's first star honours.

Over the Years:

Tuesday's meeting is the fourth of six between the two clubs this season and the second last matchup at Canada Life Place in the regular season. Through three previous games in the 2024-25 campaign, Kitchener is 1-2-0-0 against London. Last year, the Rangers were 2-4-0-0 in six contests. In the last five seasons, the Blueshirts hold a 10-20-1-0 record in head-to-head matchups with the Knights, going 5-10-0-0 when playing in London.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (35-10-3-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Second in OHL

The Rangers fell short of their sixth consecutive win on Saturday against the Saginaw Spirit, dropping a close 5-4 decision. It was a slow start for the Blueshirts as they found themselves in an early 3-0 deficit midway through the first period at Dow Event Center. However, Kitchener, who has come from behind all season long, rallied to score four straight goals and take a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of play. With no score nearing the midpoint of the third, the Spirit would collect two goals under two minutes apart to confirm a 5-4 win on home ice. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) picked up two goals while Andrew Vermeulen and Cameron Reid each found the back of the net. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons turned aside 29 of 34 shots faced.

Both Kitchener and Saginaw scored once on the man advantage with the Rangers going 1-for-2 and Saginaw, 1-for-4. After 49 games, the Blueshirts have capitalized on the power play at a 22.8% rate. On the penalty kill, they still boast a league-leading 84.5% kill rate.

Rangers to Watch:

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) is currently on a six-game point streak, drawing back to the last matchup against London. Over that stretch, Pridham has seven points including a two-point (1G, 1A) performance against the Knights on January 21st. In three games against London, Pridham has recorded a goal in every matchup to go along with one additional assist for a four-point total. In his first season with Kitchener, Pridham has a 16-16-32 stat line in 30 games.

Jackson Parsons earned the game's first star back on January 21st after he led the Rangers to a 5-2 victory over London - their first of the season. Parsons made 28 saves while posting a .933 save percentage in the win. The netminder has reached a new career-high in wins (also the most in the OHL) this season with a 28-9-2-0 record while boasting a league-leading 2.25 goals against average to go along with an impressive .921 save percentage. Kitchener will look to Parsons to backbone yet another commendable outing on Tuesday.

In his 11 games, Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) has recorded a point in all but four. The freshman has five assists in his last three games, including a recent three-assist outing against Saginaw on Saturday. Humphreys has played the Knights once where he added a helper in a 5-2 win. Still new to the Midwest Division rivalry, Humphreys will look to push his point streak to four games on Tuesday and continue his point-per-game pace of 11 points (2G, 9A) in 11 games.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (38-8-1-0)

First in the Western Conference, First in the OHL

Like Kitchener, London had their win streak (of four games) snapped on Sunday against the Windsor Spitfires, falling 4-3 at WFCU Centre. The Knights got out to their scoring ways against the Spits, compiling three straight goals and climbing to an early 3-0 lead early into the second period. Despite the cushion, the game would take a turn with the momentum swinging in favour of Windsor. Close to the midway point of the second, Windsor would string together four consecutive goals throughout the remainder of the game - with no response from London. As a result, the Spitfires would win 4-3. In net for the Knights, goaltender Austin Elliott made 24 saves in the loss.

London's first two goals both came on the man advantage, going 2-for-5 on the day with the power play. However, they struggled to stay out of the box, giving Windsor eight power play chances - with the Spitfires converting on two opportunities. Through 47 games, the Knights have a 27% efficiency rating on the power play and are operating the penalty kill at 84.1%. Following Tuesday's game against Kitchener, London will wrap up a brief two-game homestand against the Peterborough Petes on Friday at Canada Life Place.

Knights to Watch:

Easton Cowan is on a 64-game point streak tying back to the 2023-24 season, scoring at least a point in every game this season. In the 2024-25 campaign, Cowan has 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points in 28 games. Appearing in two games against Kitchener this year, Cowan has a goal and an assist. The Rangers have managed to limit his production and will look to do so again on Tuesday in London.

Denver Barkey leads the Knights in assists (44) and points (62). The veteran forward is currently on a four-game point streak where he has registered three goals and four assists for a seven-point total. In his last 10 games, he has an astounding 21 points (10G, 11A). In three games against Kitchener this season, the Rangers have defended Barkey well, as the Philadelphia Flyers prospect has just one assist. Nonetheless, his recent output makes him a player to watch on Tuesday.

Be on the lookout for Blake Montgomery, who has a point in every game against the Blueshirts this season. Over that three-game window, Montgomery has two goals and an assist. The Ottawa Senators prospect is playing in his first season with London this year, producing well over a point per game with 19 goals, 19 assists, and 38 points in 31 games. Montgomery started the season in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, scoring three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in 10 games. He'll be on the hunt to continue his success against Kitchener again on Tuesday.

Drafted Knights:

The Knights have 13 players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was taken in the 2022 draft, seven who were selected in the 2023 draft, and five who were picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Landon Sim (St. Louis Blues) was taken in 2022. Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets), Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders), Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), Cam Allen (Washington Capitals), and Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) were selected in the 2023 draft. Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton Oilers), Blake Montgomery (Ottawa Senators), William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) were picked in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Tuesday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Tuesday's game in London, the Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, February 7th. Kitchener will then conclude their weekend in Niagara, taking on the IceDogs on Saturday, February 8th at Meridian Centre. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.