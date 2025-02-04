The Road Ahead: Back on Home Ice

February 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (29-16-4-0) are coming off one of their most successful weeks of the season, going three-for-three in their trip to Northern Ontario.

Having won nine of their last ten games, the Bulldogs have managed to climb into third place in the OHL's Eastern Conference and just one point behind the Kingston Frontenacs for top spot in their division.

The Dogs have been on a roll since the calendar flipped to 2025, and will look to keep it up with three more games on tap this week.

Game 1: Wednesday, February 5 vs Sudbury Wolves

The Bulldogs open their week back at home after their five-game road trip, taking on the Sudbury Wolves (23-18-5-0). The season series is tied 1-1 between these two teams.

Storyline to watch:

The Dogs took on their distant ancestors, the Wolves, just this past Sunday, where Brantford headed to Sudbury to close out their weekend road trip.

Led by Nick Lardis, with 16 goals in his last ten games, also tucked four of them in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Wolves. Lardis, along with Jake O'Brien, who had four points of his own in the victory, will look to lead the Bulldogs to another win over the Wolves, this time at home.

Game 2: Friday, February 7th vs Saginaw Spirit

The Bulldogs will enjoy some more time in their own barn as they head into the weekend with a game against the Saginaw Spirit (25-20-1-1). This is the first game of the season between these two teams.

Storyline to watch:

The Spirit had Brantford's number last season, as the 2024 Memorial Cup Champions went 2-0 against the Bulldogs in 2023-24, taking both games in overtime.

Friday's tilt will also showcase the OHL's top two scorers, as Brantford's own Nick Lardis will take on draft-eligible player and Spirit forward Michael Misa. Lardis' recent hot streak has him at 47 goals to Misa's 40, with Misa leading the points race 88 to 81.

Two high-flying teams, the two top scorers in the OHL, Friday night at the Civic Centre, what more can you ask for?

Game 3: Saturday, February 6th @ Windsor Spitfires

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a trip down to Windsor to take on the Spitfires (34-11-2-1). Windsor leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Spitfires have been on a roll as of recently, led by top-five scorers Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree, Windsor has won three of their last four and currently finds themselves in third place in the entire OHL.

The Bulldogs will want revenge from an early-season loss to Windsor, where the Spitfires came into town and took the Dogs down in a 5-1 blowout, led by three points from Greentree.

With the season series wrapping up on Saturday, the Bulldogs will look to close out their week with a win, and to get redemption from the loss earlier in the year.

