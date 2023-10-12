San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Scott Harrington to a Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a professional tryout (PTO).

Harrington, 30 (3/10/93), tallied 4-7=11 points in 45 games with the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23, setting a career high in goals. In 17 games with Anaheim, he recorded 3-1=4 points with a +1 rating.

The Kingston, Ontario native has collected 11-38=49 points with 87 penalty minutes (PIM) in 255 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Columbus, Toronto and Pittsburgh. He has also skated in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, picking up four assists (0-4=4).

The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman also appeared in five American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23, recording one assist (0-1=1). Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Harrington has appeared in 198 career AHL games with San Jose, Cleveland, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 11-36=47 points with a +6 rating and 112 PIM.

