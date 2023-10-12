Griffins to Host Colorado for First-Ever Time

October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Colorado Eagles // Fri., Oct. 13 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS vs. Colorado Eagles // Sat., Oct. 14 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV (Free view for opening weekend)

Season Series: First and second of four meetings overall, first and second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 0-0-0-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home

NHL Affiliation: Colorado Avalanche

Noteworthy: Friday's contest will be the first-ever matchup between the Eagles and Griffins. Grand Rapids will make its first-ever trip to Colorado next weekend on Oct. 20 and will conclude the season series the following night on Oct. 21. Eagles' first-year head coach Aaron Schneekloth competed for Grand Rapids as a defenseman from 2002-04 and showed eight points (1-7-8) in 58 games.

28th Season of Hockey: The Grand Rapids Griffins begin the franchise's 28th overall season of play, 23rd as a member of the American Hockey League, and 22nd as the primary affiliate of the 11-time Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings on Friday evening when they host the Colorado Eagles. This year will mark just the 10th time since the 2004-05 campaign that Grand Rapids will open its season at home. The Griffins have competed in 2,061 games between the IHL and AHL and have amassed a 1,071-766-27-74-123 regular-season record (.581), to go along with 17 playoff appearances, seven division titles and two Calder Cups (2017, 2013).

New Coach, Who Dis: Dan Watson was named the 12th head coach in franchise history this past offseason after serving six seasons as head coach of the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. A season ago, Watson guided Toledo to a 45-19-5-3 (.681) record before going 9-4 in the Kelly Cup Playoffs to reach the Western Conference Finals. The 44-year-old has been with the Red Wings organization for the past 14 seasons, holding multiple roles with the Walleye since the team's inception. Watson has never missed the playoffs as head coach, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals twice (2019, 2022) and leading Toledo to three division titles (2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22), three 100-point seasons (2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22), two regular-season championships (2016-17, 2021-22), and four Western Conference Finals berths (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023). In 2016-17, he garnered the John Brophy Award as the ECHL's Coach of the Year in his first year as head coach, when the Walleye won the Central Division behind a franchise-record 51 wins (51-17-2-2, .736) and reached the Western Conference Finals. As a head coach, the Glencoe, Ontario, native possesses a 272-112-22-13 (.691) ledger during the regular season and a 51-34 (.600) mark over only five playoff campaigns. Watson leaves Toledo as the franchise's winningest head coach and the fastest coach in ECHL history to reach 100 wins.

Roster Breakdown: Nineteen players (forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Tim Gettinger, Cross Hanas, Taro Hirose, Marco Kasper, Amadeus Lombardi, Elmer Soderblom and Nolan Stevens; defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Brogan Rafferty, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder; goaltender Sebastian Cossa) on the roster are under contract with the Red Wings, while five players (forwards Joel L'Esperance, Riley Sawchuk, Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia; defenseman Josiah Didier) are playing on a Griffins contract. Twelve players are Red Wings draft picks (Berggren, Cossa, Edvinsson, Hanas, Johansson, Kasper, Lombardi, McIsaac, Soderblom, Tuomisto, Viro and Wallinder). Click here to view the full roster breakdown.

The Climb: Dominik Shine will become just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons, while Tyler Spezia will be the eighth player to compete in their sixth campaign. Shine ranks seventh with 357 career games played for the Griffins and 10th with 404 penalty minutes. Taro Hirose also continues to climb the Griffins' all-time leaderboard, as he enters the season ranked 10th in points (165) and sixth in assists (124).

How Swede It Is: The Detroit Red Wings have a rich tradition of possessing some of the top talent to come out of Sweden, such as Niklas Kronwall and Nicklas Lidstrom, and more recently Lucas Raymond. This year is no different, as the NHL franchise has sent down a handful of Swedes to the Griffins. In fact, five players hail from Sweden, including Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Elmer Soderblom and William Wallinder. Grand Rapids also features its first-ever Austrian, Marco Kasper, and two Finnish players in Antti Tuomisto and Eemil Viro. Austria becomes the 19th country to produce a Griffin.

Pour Me A Draft: The Griffins' roster is littered with high-end draft picks from previous years. The roster features three former first rounders in Sebastian Cossa (15th overall in 2021), Simon Edvinsson (6th overall in 2021), and Marco Kasper (8th overall in 2022). In addition, Grand Rapids is highlighted with six former second-round picks from the Red Wings, including Jonatan Berggren (33rd in 2018), Cross Hanas (55th in 2020), Albert Johansson (60th in 2019), Jared McIsaac (36th in 2018), Antti Tuomisto (35th in 2019), and William Wallinder (32nd in 2020).

Colorado Notes: First and second of four meetings overall, first and second of two at Van Andel Arena...This is the first-ever matchup between the Colorado Eagles and Griffins...Eagles joined the AHL in 2018 and are the primary affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche...The Eagles have qualified for each of the three AHL postseasons since joining the league...During the 2022-23 campaign, Colorado finished with a 40-22-7-3 overall record, which ranked seventh in the AHL...Eagles' first-year head coach Aaron Schneekloth competed for Grand Rapids as a defenseman from 2002-04 and showed eight points (1-7-8) in 58 games...The Griffins are 15-18-2-1 (.458) all-time against current Pacific-Division foes in the regular season, including 8-9-0-0 (.471) at home...Goaltender Justus Annunen returns to the Eagles after ranking among the 2022-23 AHL goaltending leaders in wins (22, T8th), goals against average (2.55, 11th) and save percentage (.916, T6th)...Grand Rapids will make its first-ever trip to Colorado next weekend on Oct. 20 and will conclude the season series the following night on Oct. 21.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.