Reign Train Makes First Stop of 2023-24 for Home Opener Friday Night
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA -The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, are set to begin their 16th season of hockey in the Inland Empire Friday night with the Home Opener against the San Diego Gulls at Toyota Arena.
Prior to the 7 p.m. game time, fans are invited to come out early and enjoy pregame festivities at Toyota Arena's Backyard patio arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. Players arriving at the arena prior to the game will stop by for a walk down the red carpet and there will be fun backyard games and activities for the whole family including a DJ, face painting, a sign-making station and more.
From the time doors open at 6 p.m. until the beginning of the second period, fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light drafts in the west end of the arena and the VIP lounge. After the game, stick around for an indoor fireworks show which will begin approximately five minutes after the final buzzer.
FAN FESTIVITIES TIMELINE
4:30 p.m. - Player Arrival Red Carpet Event
5:30 p.m. - ALL-IN Member Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Doors Open for all fans
7:00 p.m. - Puck Drop
The Reign will also be debuting many other exciting updates around the building for the 2023-24 season, including an additional Violent Gentleman merchandise location behind section 122 and food specials, with $5 12-ounce seltzers available at the Good Guys Concession Stand throughout the 2023-24 year as well as the "All Fired Up" $40 hamburger family back and the "Diggity Dawg" $30 hot dog family pack.
Single game tickets are still available now while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased at OntarioReign.com and via AXS.
For the easiest entry and access to all updated Reign information on game nights, download the official Reign Mobile App now, available for all smartphones. Fans can also follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
