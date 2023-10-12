Moose Announce Official Partnership with Hockey Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with Hockey Manitoba, announced today the Moose are now an official partner of Hockey Manitoba.

The two-year partnership aims to strengthen Moose involvement and support of Hockey Manitoba programs and events across the province. Closer ties between the organization will allow new opportunities for minor hockey players and Hockey Manitoba members to participate in a variety of programs with the AHL team.

"Hockey Manitoba is pleased that the Manitoba Moose continue to support minor hockey in our province," commented Peter Woods, Executive Director, Hockey Manitoba. "We are fortunate to have organizations that are committed to growing the game and investing in the youth in our province and we welcome the Manitoba Moose continued support."

Programs hosted by the Moose involving minor hockey players in the province include:

Intermission Timbits Hockey & Ringette presented by Tim Hortons - Providing young players the unforgettable experience of skating in front of fans during intermissions at Moose games.

Big Ice Challenge - Minor Hockey Teams have the opportunity to play on the same ice as the pros, getting the full game experience at Canada Life Centre.

Community Practice Series presented by Assiniboine Park Conservancy - The Moose host a practice for minor hockey teams run by Jets Hockey Development staff and Manitoba Moose players, followed by a Q & A with the players.

Minor Hockey Weekend - A new initiative this season on Jan. 6 and 7 as the Moose celebrate the grassroots of the game when they host the Belleville Senators

Hockey Fights Cancer Fundraising Initiative - Minor hockey teams join the Moose in supporting Camp Quality Manitoba. Teams host their own fundraising games with help from the Moose, and could attend the Moose Hockey Fights Cancer game on Dec. 1.

High-Five Tunnel presented by RE/MAX - Opportunity for teams (Timbits to U13) to line the entrance tunnel to give Moose players high-fives before they hit the ice.

"One of our goals as an organization is to foster the love of hockey at a grassroots level," said Manitoba Moose Senior Director, Hockey and Business Operations Brad Andrews. "We look forward to enhancing our youth focused programs in the community through our Hockey Manitoba partnership."

For more information on minor hockey programs with the Manitoba Moose, visit MooseHockey.com.

For more information on Hockey Manitoba, visit hockeymanitoba.ca.

