San Jose Barracuda Sign Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick

October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forwards Justin Bailey (@JustinBailey95) and Tanner Kaspick to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A year ago, Bailey, 28, notched 42 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 58 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, finishing second on the Condors in goals and fifth in points. In his career, the Buffalo, New York, native has appeared in 82 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks, totaling nine points (five goals, four assists) and 18 penalty minutes. In addition, he has skated in 354 AHL games with Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Utica Comets, Abbotsford Canucks, and Condors, racking up 230 points (130 goals, 100 assists), 210 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating.

Before turning pro, he played four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers and Soo Greyhounds.

The six-foot-four, 214-pound winger was originally drafted by the Sabres in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

His father, Carlton Bailey, played five years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

Kaspick, 25, appeared in 43 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild in 2023-24, collecting six points (two goals, four assists), and 38 penalty minutes. Over his career, he has dressed in 213 AHL games with Manitoba Moose, San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds and Wild, racking up 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists), and 151 penalty minutes. Additionally, he appeared in six games with the ECHL'sTulsa Oilers in 2018-19, collecting one assist.

Before his pro career, the native of Brandon, Manitoba, played four years in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Victoria Royals.

The six-foot-one, 198-pound center was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Barracuda open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) against the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at Tech CU Arena. All those in attendance will receive a rally towel.

