Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Jaydon Dureau, Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears

October 12, 2023







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Jaydon Dureau and Bennett MacArthur from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Solar Bears.

Dureau, 22, appeared in 13 games with the Crunch last season tallying one goal and one assist. He also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears earning six goals and 13 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 18 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

MacArthur, 22, played in four games for the Crunch last season. He also appeared in 53 games with the Solar Bears recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

MacArthur was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 1, 2022.

Massicotte, 22, skated in four games with the Belleville Senators last season. He also played in 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.

Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.

