San Jose Barracuda Announce Transactions
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced that the following players have been assigned to the team's ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate, the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).
Connor MacEachern - F
In addition, the following players who were in camp on a PTO have been released for assignment to Wichita:
Lleyton Moore - D
The Barracuda roster now stands at 27 players (15 forwards, 9 defensemen, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.
The Barracuda open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) against the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at Tech CU Arena. All those in attendance will receive a rally towel.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2023
- Griffins to Host Colorado for First-Ever Time - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Scott Harrington to a Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Asselin and Cates - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barré-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2023-24 Season - Iowa Wild
- Bears and FOX43 Partner for Expanded Television Schedule for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Jaydon Dureau, Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Transactions
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions
- Barracuda Open Preseason with 3-2 OTW at Bakersfield
- Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule