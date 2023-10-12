San Jose Barracuda Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24

San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced their complete broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season, which for the first time in franchise history will include three games televised on NBC Sports California (@NBCSAuthentic), the flagship television station of the Sharks.

"We're extremely excited to be able to partner with NBC Sports California for three games this season," said Barracuda Vice President, Frank Torres. "When you think of sports in the Bay Area on TV, NBC Sports California is the first network that comes to mind. We can't wait to show off our strong group of young prospects, Tech CU Arena, and the Barracuda brand to the entire region."

For the first time in franchise history, the Barracuda will have multiple games available on television on NBC Sports California. Those games include (all times Pacific Time):

Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) - 6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 9 vs. Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) - 7 p.m.

This game will immediately follow the Sharks/Toronto Maple Leafs game, which starts at 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 vs. Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames) - 7 p.m.

NBC Sports California subscribers can also access these three games live on the NBC Sports app or the NBC Sports California website (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Additionally, for the fourth consecutive season, all Barracuda regular season and playoff games will be carried on the Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) via the Barracuda channel of the Sharks+SAP Center app, presented by Western Digital. To access the Barracuda channel of the Sharks+SAP Center app, simply launch the app, hit the "More" icon at the bottom right, and select the "Cuda" icon in the left menu. To launch the live feed of the Barracuda game, click the "Listen" button underneath the game graphic.

Furthermore, Barracuda regular season and playoff games that do not conflict with a live San Jose Sharks game broadcast will also air on the main Sharks Audio Network channel. 44 of the Barracuda's 72-regular season games will be broadcast on the main Sharks Audio Network feed, including the club's season opener on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Rockford IceHogs (7 p.m. puck drop).

Finally, all Barracuda regular season and playoff games can be heard at sjbarracuda.com/listen.

The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Barracuda and San Jose Sharks-related audio programming, content, game broadcasts and special features. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks+SAP Center App presented by Western Digital, and online at sjsharks.com/listen. To access the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks+SAP Center App presented by Western Digital, simply launch the app and click "Listen" in the top right corner for continuous Sharks and Barracuda coverage regardless of your location.

Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen), the voice of the Barracuda, returns for his eighth season with the team and will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster for all games, including broadcasts on NBC Sports California. Longtime Sharks' broadcaster Drew Remenda will also serve as an analyst during select home games.

All Barracuda games, with the exception of the telecasts on NBC Sports California, will include a 30-minute pregame show and postgame show.

In addition to the audio and TV broadcasts, all regular season and postseason action can be watched on AHLTV.com with a subscription. AHLTV season subscriptions are on sale now. Click HERE for more information.

AHL All-Star Classic:

The AHL's All-Stars will head west for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, which will be held at Tech CU Arena in San Jose from Feb. 4-5. It marks the second time ever that the event will be in California and the first time since 2020 when it was in Ontario. The festivities will showcase the Bay Area hockey scene on an international stage, highlighting the tremendous hockey culture in Northern California.

