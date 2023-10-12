Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Opening Night Roster

October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack officially submitted their season-opening roster for the 2023-24 American Hockey League Season on Thursday.

The Wolf Pack roster is comprised of 23 skaters. The group breaks down to 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (14): Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edström, Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Ryder Korczak, Jake Leschyshyn, Riley Nash, Brennan Othmann, Matt Rempe, Adam Sýkora, and Bobby Trivigno.

Defensemen (7): Nikolas Brouillard, Ben Harpur, Blake Hillman, Mac Hollowell, Connor Mackey, Matthew Robertson, and Brandon Scanlin.

Goaltenders (2): Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand.

The Wolf Pack kick off the 2023-24 regular season tomorrow night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 6:40 p.m. with an expanded pregame report.

All 72 Wolf Pack games, both home and away, will be available on both AHLTV and Mixlr during the 2023-24 season. Play-by-play voice Alex Thomas returns for his third season with the club and will begin coverage 15 minutes prior to puck drop each night.

Hockey returns to the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wolf Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. to kickoff home opener weekend. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Carvel & CM Concessions, while $2 beers and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The weekend concludes on Saturday night when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The night will feature a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Pepsi and will feature a postgame skate on the XL Center ice.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.