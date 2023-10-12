Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Opening Night Roster
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack officially submitted their season-opening roster for the 2023-24 American Hockey League Season on Thursday.
The Wolf Pack roster is comprised of 23 skaters. The group breaks down to 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Forwards (14): Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edström, Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Ryder Korczak, Jake Leschyshyn, Riley Nash, Brennan Othmann, Matt Rempe, Adam Sýkora, and Bobby Trivigno.
Defensemen (7): Nikolas Brouillard, Ben Harpur, Blake Hillman, Mac Hollowell, Connor Mackey, Matthew Robertson, and Brandon Scanlin.
Goaltenders (2): Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand.
The Wolf Pack kick off the 2023-24 regular season tomorrow night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 6:40 p.m. with an expanded pregame report.
All 72 Wolf Pack games, both home and away, will be available on both AHLTV and Mixlr during the 2023-24 season. Play-by-play voice Alex Thomas returns for his third season with the club and will begin coverage 15 minutes prior to puck drop each night.
Hockey returns to the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wolf Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. to kickoff home opener weekend. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Carvel & CM Concessions, while $2 beers and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.
The weekend concludes on Saturday night when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The night will feature a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Pepsi and will feature a postgame skate on the XL Center ice.
For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2023
- Canucks Announce 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Train Makes First Stop of 2023-24 for Home Opener Friday Night - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 - San Jose Barracuda
- Jake Bischoff Named Captain of Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- BMO Center New Main Entrance and Jack Daniel's Bar Unveiled - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce Official Partnership with Hockey Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Hosting Annual "Meet the Players" Party at the Distillery on Monday, October 23 - Rochester Americans
- Griffins to Host Colorado for First-Ever Time - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Scott Harrington to a Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Asselin and Cates - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barré-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2023-24 Season - Iowa Wild
- Bears and FOX43 Partner for Expanded Television Schedule for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Jaydon Dureau, Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Opening Night Roster
- Wolf Pack Loan Worrad and Berzolla to Cyclones
- Wolf Pack Loan Three to Cyclones, Release Arvanitis and Barbashev from Tryouts
- Wolf Pack Complete Perfect Preseason with 3-1 Victory over Islanders
- Rangers Assign Brodzinski and Harpur to Wolf Pack