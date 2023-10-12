Jake Bischoff Named Captain of Silver Knights
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, October 12, the leadership group for the 2023-24 Silver Knights.
Defenseman Jake Bischoff has been named the fourth captain in Henderson Silver Knights franchise history. Veteran forwards Byron Froese and Adam Cracknell will serve as assistant captains.
"We are very fortunate this season to have a core group of veteran players in Jake, Byron, and Adam who have been not only excellent performers throughout their careers, but tremendous role models and leaders, as well," said Head Coach Ryan Craig.
"Jake has been with the Golden Knights organization since the beginning. Through his on-ice play and his off-ice perseverance, demeanor, and leadership, we know that he embodies the values of a Silver Knight and is the right man to lead this group."
Bischoff has appeared in 63 games with the Silver Knights since the start of the 2020-21 season, scoring the first goal by a defenseman in Silver Knights history. After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Bischoff returned last season to appear in 56 games and record 11 points. Having twice served as an assistant captain for the team, he was signed to a two-year AHL contract with the Silver Knights this offseason.
Froese returns for his second season with the Silver Knights and served as an assistant captain in 2022-23. Entering his 13thprofessional season, Froese has served as captain for four AHL teams in his career.
Cracknell will serve as an assistant in his first season with the Silver Knights. A veteran of 17 professional seasons and over 1,000 professional games, Cracknell served as captain of the Tucson Roadrunners last season.
Bischoff joins the company of former Silver Knights captains Patrick Brown (2020-21), Ryan Murphy (2020-21), and Brayden Pachal (2021-23).
The Silver Knights open the season on the road Friday night against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. The game will be broadcast on 1230AM "The Game" and streamed on ahltv.com.
