Canucks Announce 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tomorrow's season opener at Laval.
The 28-man roster includes sixteen (16) forwards, nine defencemen and three goaltenders.
Twenty-one (21) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks for a second campaign, having played at least one game during the 2021-22 and/or 2022-23 seasons.
Sheldon Dries, Marc Gatcomb, Alex Kannok Leipert, Danila Klimovich, Tristen Nielsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Jack Rathbone, Artūrs Šilovs, John Stevens, Jett Woo and Chase Wouters represent the 11 players who will be joining the team for a third consecutive season.
Forwards Josh Bloom, Aidan McDonough and Max Sasson, defencemen Cole McWard and Chad Nychuk, and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo represent the six rookies to have made the team out of training camp.
Of the 28 players who make up the team's roster, 11 joined the organization via NHL free agency, six joined the organization via AHL free agency, six were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, two were acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.
The roster features at least one player of nine different nationalities (Canada, United States, Sweden, Belarus, Czechia, Finland, Jamaica, Latvia and Russia), including three players native to British Columbia.
Abbotsford Canucks 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Goaltenders (3)
Zach Sawchenko, 25 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Artūrs Šilovs, 22 years-old, 6-4/217 lbs. Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Nikita Tolopilo, 23 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus
Defencemen (9)
Matt Irwin, 35 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia
Filip Johansson, 23 years-old, 6-1/176 lbs. Hometown: Västerås, Sweden
Alex Kannok Leipert, 23 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs. Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Cole McWard, 22 years-old, 6-1/192 lbs. Hometown: Fenton, Missouri
Chad Nychuk, 22 years-old, 6-1/194 lbs. Hometown: Rossburn, Manitoba
Jack Rathbone, 24 years-old, 5-10/177 lbs. Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Quinn Schmiemann, 22 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs. Hometown: Sundre, Alberta
Christian Wolanin, 28 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Jett Woo, 23 years-old, 6-0/199 lbs. Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Forwards (16)
Nils Åman, 23 years-old, 6-2/179 lbs. Hometown: Avesta, Sweden
Arshdeep Bains, 22 years-old, 6-0/184 lbs. Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia
Josh Bloom, 20 years-old, 6-2/183 lbs. Hometown: Oakville, Ontario
Sheldon Dries, 29 years-old, 5-9/180 lbs. Hometown: Macomb, Michigan
Marc Gatcomb, 24 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs. Hometown: Woburn, Massachusetts
Linus Karlsson, 23 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden
Danila Klimovich, 20 years-old, 6-1/208 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus
Jermaine Loewen, 25 years-old, 6-4/220 lbs. Hometown: Mandeville, Jamaica
Aidan McDonough, 23 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs. Hometown: Milton, Massachusetts
Tristen Nielsen, 23 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs. Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia
Karel Plasek, 23 years-old, 5-11/184 lbs. Hometown: Prerov, Czechia
Vasily Podkolzin, 22 years-old, 6-0/191 lbs. Hometown: Moscow, Russia
Aatu Räty, 20 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Oulu, Finland
Max Sasson, 23 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
John Stevens, 29 years-old, 6-3/204 lbs. Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Chase Wouters, 23 years-old, 6-0/186 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2023
- Canucks Announce 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Train Makes First Stop of 2023-24 for Home Opener Friday Night - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 - San Jose Barracuda
- Jake Bischoff Named Captain of Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- BMO Center New Main Entrance and Jack Daniel's Bar Unveiled - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce Official Partnership with Hockey Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Hosting Annual "Meet the Players" Party at the Distillery on Monday, October 23 - Rochester Americans
- Griffins to Host Colorado for First-Ever Time - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Scott Harrington to a Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Asselin and Cates - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barré-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2023-24 Season - Iowa Wild
- Bears and FOX43 Partner for Expanded Television Schedule for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Jaydon Dureau, Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Canucks Announce 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2023 Training Camp in Chilliwack
- Single Game Tickets for First Half of Season on Sale August 30
- Canucks Sign Four Players to One-Year AHL Contracts
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2023.24 Regular Season Schedule