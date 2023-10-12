Canucks Announce 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster

The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2023-24 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tomorrow's season opener at Laval.

The 28-man roster includes sixteen (16) forwards, nine defencemen and three goaltenders.

Twenty-one (21) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks for a second campaign, having played at least one game during the 2021-22 and/or 2022-23 seasons.

Sheldon Dries, Marc Gatcomb, Alex Kannok Leipert, Danila Klimovich, Tristen Nielsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Jack Rathbone, Artūrs Šilovs, John Stevens, Jett Woo and Chase Wouters represent the 11 players who will be joining the team for a third consecutive season.

Forwards Josh Bloom, Aidan McDonough and Max Sasson, defencemen Cole McWard and Chad Nychuk, and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo represent the six rookies to have made the team out of training camp.

Of the 28 players who make up the team's roster, 11 joined the organization via NHL free agency, six joined the organization via AHL free agency, six were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, two were acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.

The roster features at least one player of nine different nationalities (Canada, United States, Sweden, Belarus, Czechia, Finland, Jamaica, Latvia and Russia), including three players native to British Columbia.

Abbotsford Canucks 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Goaltenders (3)

Zach Sawchenko, 25 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Artūrs Šilovs, 22 years-old, 6-4/217 lbs. Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Nikita Tolopilo, 23 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus

Defencemen (9)

Matt Irwin, 35 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia

Filip Johansson, 23 years-old, 6-1/176 lbs. Hometown: Västerås, Sweden

Alex Kannok Leipert, 23 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs. Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Cole McWard, 22 years-old, 6-1/192 lbs. Hometown: Fenton, Missouri

Chad Nychuk, 22 years-old, 6-1/194 lbs. Hometown: Rossburn, Manitoba

Jack Rathbone, 24 years-old, 5-10/177 lbs. Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Quinn Schmiemann, 22 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs. Hometown: Sundre, Alberta

Christian Wolanin, 28 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Jett Woo, 23 years-old, 6-0/199 lbs. Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Forwards (16)

Nils Åman, 23 years-old, 6-2/179 lbs. Hometown: Avesta, Sweden

Arshdeep Bains, 22 years-old, 6-0/184 lbs. Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia

Josh Bloom, 20 years-old, 6-2/183 lbs. Hometown: Oakville, Ontario

Sheldon Dries, 29 years-old, 5-9/180 lbs. Hometown: Macomb, Michigan

Marc Gatcomb, 24 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs. Hometown: Woburn, Massachusetts

Linus Karlsson, 23 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden

Danila Klimovich, 20 years-old, 6-1/208 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus

Jermaine Loewen, 25 years-old, 6-4/220 lbs. Hometown: Mandeville, Jamaica

Aidan McDonough, 23 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs. Hometown: Milton, Massachusetts

Tristen Nielsen, 23 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs. Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia

Karel Plasek, 23 years-old, 5-11/184 lbs. Hometown: Prerov, Czechia

Vasily Podkolzin, 22 years-old, 6-0/191 lbs. Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Aatu Räty, 20 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Oulu, Finland

Max Sasson, 23 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

John Stevens, 29 years-old, 6-3/204 lbs. Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Chase Wouters, 23 years-old, 6-0/186 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta

