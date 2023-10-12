BMO Center New Main Entrance and Jack Daniel's Bar Unveiled
October 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - Phase 3 of renovations at the BMO Center started in the summer of 2023 and is now concluding with a sneak peek unveiling of a newly remodeled box office, main entrance, and Jack Daniel's Bar. Media and community partners gathered to celebrate the completion of these projects with a Rockford Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that featured key partners including the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE), the Rockford IceHogs, Accel Construction and Scandroli Construction. As part of the celebration of a new era and season, live entertainment was provided by The Lone Canary and a custom Rockford-themed mural was painted by local artist, Dustin Eckhardt.
With a revived main entrance, guests can now enjoy ease of access with the additional doors that were added, increased square footage in the lobby allowing for more walking space, and a new escalator. These improvements to the arena ensure guests' safety and serve to enhance the guest experience.
The finalizing cosmetic details of the box office and all other projects within Phase 3 of renovations will be completed within the month of October 2023 before Dropkick Murphys hits the stage on Friday, October 20, 2023, and just in time for the start of the 25th season of the Rockford IceHogs' opening night game on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Other Phase 3 projects include a new Grab & Go store which has replaced the previous Goose Island Bar near the IceHogs Store, administrative offices, revamped upper club on the south end zone of the arena bowl with a lowered wall to allow for better viewing of games and events, and a new bar on the concourse. Exterior concrete renovations will also be completed within the month of November 2023.
Phase 3 of construction includes:
New box office and new main entryway
Jack Daniel's Bar
Grab & Go store (replacing Goose Island Bar)
Administrative level offices
South end zone sky deck
Southwest end zone bar
Exterior concrete renovations
"The IceHogs are very excited to welcome our fans back next weekend to a BMO Center that truly has been transformed over the past 3 summers. From the infrastructure focused improvements delivered in the 2021 phase 1, to the technology driven fan entertainment emphasis of phase 2 in 2022, to this final phase which focused the fan experience through reimagined spaces and food & beverage offerings - every aspect of our game night environment has been improved." - Ryan Snider, Rockford IceHogs President of Business Operations
Be one of the first to see and experience the new main entrance and Jack Daniel's Bar during the opening night of the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, October 21.
