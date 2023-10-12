Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2023-24 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced Dakota Mermis as the team captain and Adam Beckman, Steven Fogarty, and Nic Petan as alternate captains for the 2023-24 season.

Mermis, 29 (1/5/94), will skate in his fourth season with Iowa and his ninth professional season. The defenseman also captained the 2022-23 Iowa Wild beginning in December. Following the 2021-22 season, he won the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award as the AHL Person of the Year for his contributions to the Des Moines community. Mermis served as the alternate captain of the Binghamton Senators during the 2019-20 season and held the same title during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Tuscon Roadrunners. He also served as the captain of Tuscon in 2018-19.

Beckman, 22 (5/10/01), enters his fourth professional season and his fourth with Iowa. He recorded a career-high 36 points (24-12=36), in 53 games with Iowa last season. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, led Iowa in shots on goal (190) and ranked second on the team in goals and sixth in scoring. Beckman owns one assist in 12 NHL games with Minnesota and was selected by the Wild in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He previously served as an alternate captain of the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL in 2020-21.

Fogarty, 30 (4/19/93), will skate in his second season with the Iowa Wild and his ninth professional season. He ranked third in points (19-30=49) as one of Iowa's alternate captains in 2022-23. He previously served as captain of the Rochester Americans in 2020-21, Hartford Wolfpack in 2019-20, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2015-16 seasons. Fogarty also played three seasons at Edina High School in Minnesota from 2008-11.

Petan, 28 (3/22/95), enters his ninth professional season and his second with Iowa. The 5-foot-9, 174-pound native of Delta, British Columbia, led Iowa in scoring (23-39=62) during the 2022-23 campaign. Petan owns 33 points (7-26=33) in 164 career NHL games in parts of eight seasons with Winnipeg (2015-19), Toronto (2019-21), Vancouver (2021-22), and Minnesota. Petan has tallied 241 points (80-161-241) in 237 career AHL games with Manitoba (2015-18), Toronto (2019-20), Abbotsford (2021-22) and Iowa (2022-23). He previously served as the alternate captain (2013-14) and captain (2014-15) of the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL.

Iowa opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

