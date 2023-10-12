Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barré-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Barre-Boulet is looking to make his 2023-24 season debut.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound Barre-Boulet played in one game for the Lightning during the 2022-23 season versus the St. Louis Blues on November 25. The 26-year-old forward posted career highs for assists (60) and points (84) in 69 games with the Crunch last season and was selected as an AHL First-Team All-Star at the conclusion of the season.

