San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned goaltenders Gage Alexander and Tomas Suchanek to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Alexander, 21 (7/2/02) went 5-7-3 with one shutout, a 3.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%) in 16 games with San Diego during the 2022-23 season. The goaltender earned his first professional win, stopping 29-of-30 shots in his AHL debut Feb. 14, 2023 vs. Tucson. Alexander became the youngest goaltender in Gulls history to post a shutout Mar. 10, 2023 vs. Henderson, stopping all 26 shots he faced. The Okotoks, Alberta native also appeared in six games with Tulsa after completing his WHL career in 2022-23, going 8-5-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .898 SV% in 15 games with Swift Current (WHL).

Suchanek, 20 (4/30/03), posted a 27-14-1 record with a .912 save percentage (SV%) and 3.02 goals-against average (GAA) in 46 appearances with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL in 2022-23, earning a nomination to the league's Second All-Star team. Suchanek also appeared in six playoff games for the Americans, going 2-4-0. Suchanek was a free agent invitee by the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League (NHL) at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas, where he earned the win in his lone appearance against the Los Angeles Kings. In addition, Suchanek attended Anaheim's 2023 NHL training camp.

