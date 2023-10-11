Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 TV and Audio Broadcast Schedules

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the team's television and audio broadcast schedules for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season. Bally Sports Great Lakes will once again serve as the Monsters' exclusive television home, broadcasting ten Monsters home games this year from November 3rd to March 23rd, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. From an audio perspective, all 72 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games can be viewed live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV.

"We are proud to once again join with Bally Sports Great Lakes and FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler to provide Monsters fans with comprehensive coverage of their team this season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "We are excited to continue to offer our fans a dedicated TV home on Bally Sports Great Lakes through our telecasts and the Emmy-nominated 'Monsters OT,' alongside our flagship radio home, The Gambler...We look forward to showcasing some of the NHL's top prospects, along with many of our major promotions and theme nights on our broadcasts this year, live from our world-class home, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse."

The Monsters' 2023-24 Bally Sports Great Lakes TV schedule is listed below:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME PROMOTION

Friday November 3, 2023 Providence Bruins 7:00 pm EST Hockey Fights Cancer

Friday November 24, 2023 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm EST Black Friday

Friday December 15, 2023 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm EST Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday January 20, 2024 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm EST Blue Jackets Night

Saturday January 27, 2024 Hartford Wolf Pack 7:00 pm EST Blood Donor Awareness

Friday February 2, 2024 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm EST Black Heritage Celebration

Friday February 9, 2024 Charlotte Checkers 7:00 pm EST First Responders Night

Saturday March 2, 2024 Chicago Wolves 3:00 pm EST Pucks and Paws

Sunday March 17, 2024 W-B/Scranton Penguins 3:00 pm EST St. Patrick's Day

Saturday March 23, 2024 Hershey Bears 7:00 pm EST WGAR Country Music Night

Returning for his ninth season as the TV and radio 'Voice of the Monsters' is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage of the AHL. Providing color commentary on all telecasts this season will be former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen and Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services, Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander. Longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda also returns as host and rink-side reporter for all Monsters telecasts in 2023-24.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2023-24 regular season. Team passes start at just $44.99 (USD). More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses FloSports' leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform. Fans can visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subsrciptions for the 2023-24 season.

All Monsters games on Bally Sports Great Lakes will also stream on www.ballysports.com and the Bally Sports app when a consumer authenticates through their pay TV service or subscribes to Bally Sports+. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as the following platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

