Comets Renew Television Partnership with WKTV

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today a renewal of their television partnership with WKTV. With this partnership, the Comets enter their fourth year of television broadcasts and their second with Utica's local NBC affiliate, WKTV.

As part of the partnership, the Comets will broadcast opening night on Friday, October 13th at 7:00 PM on NBC followed by home games on October 28th and November 18th on CBS with December 30th on back on NBC. The remaining television broadcast will be released later this season.

The Comets broadcast crew will include Voice of the Utica Comets on play-by-play, Jason Shaya, along with a compilation of Utica hockey personalities like Utica University head Coach Gary Heenan and former professional player and current Vice President of the Comets, Adam Pawlick.

WKTV has been serving the Mohawk Valley for more than 70 years, making it one of the oldest TV stations in the country. In addition to producing award-winning local broadcast news and digital content, WKTV is one of the highest-ranking NBC affiliates in the Nation while also providing CBS, CW, and MeTV programming for the region.

The team will continue to broadcast every game, home and away, on KROCK, the flagship radio partner of the Comets on 94.9 FM.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. The Comets open the regular season this Friday, October 13 against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available.

