Meet the 2023-24 Checkers

October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







It's the best time of year once again, as hockey season is set to kick off in the Queen City.

Coming off their fifth straight playoff appearance, the Checkers have their sights set on making an even deeper run to capture the Calder Cup, and that journey begins on Oct. 13 against the Penguins.

This year's season-opening squad boasts a mixture of familiar faces, new names and exciting prospects, so to prepare you for Friday's tilt let's get to know the group!

THE FREE AGENT ADDITIONS

#4 Casey Fitzgerald

26-year-old defenseman, third-round pick by Buffalo in 2016

Appeared in 63 career NHL games for the Sabres and Panthers

Logged 34 points in 74 career games for the Rochester Americans

Claimed off waivers by Florida last season, appeared in four regular season games and two more during the Panthers run to the Stanley Cup Finals

Played alongside Patrick Giles at Boston College as a senior in 2018-19

#9 Rasmus Asplund

25-year-old forward, second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016

183 career games played in the NHL

Ranked eighth on Buffalo in scoring with a career-best 27 points (8g, 19a) in 2021-22

Posted 62 points (13g, 49a) in 111 games for the Rochester Americans, most recently suiting up in the AHL in 2020-21

Recorded 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 games in his native Sweden before coming to North America

#10 Will Lockwood

25-year-old forward, third-round pick by Vancouver in 2016

Appeared in 28 games for Vancouver during his three seasons with the organization

Recorded 66 points (30g, 36a) in 113 AHL games with Utica, Abbotsford and Hartford

After being traded from the Canucks to the Rangers in the middle of last season, posted 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games to help push the Wolf Pack to a postseason berth

#15 Patrick Khodorenko

24-year-old forward

Logged 37 points (13g, 24a) in 93 AHL games for Hartford over parts of four pro seasons

Missed most of last season due to injury

Played with Dennis Cesana at Michigan State for two seasons

#20 Alexander True

26-year-old forward

Appeared in 27 NHL games for San Jose and Seattle and posted five assists

Totaled 202 points (88g, 114a) in 335 AHL games

Led the Checkers in scoring in 2021-22 as a Kraken prospect

Helped lead the Coachella Valley Firebirds to a Western Conference title last season

#35 Ludovic Waeber

27-year-old goalie

Appeared in 115 games in Switzerland's top league over six pro seasons

Ranked fourth in the league with a .918 save percentage in 2020-21

Represented his home country of Switzerland at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior Championships

Making his North American debut this season

THE ROOKIES

#2 Mike Benning

21-year-old defenseman, 4th-round pick by Florida in 2020

Totaled 83 points in 101 games over three seasons at the University of Denver

Won a National Championship with DU and was named NCAA Tournament MVP in 2021-22

Named to NCAA Second All-American Team in 2022-23, among many other accolades over his college career

#12 Kai Schwindt

19-year-old forward

Posted 42 points (24g, 18a) in 135 OHL games over two seasons with Mississauga

Could become the third teenager in franchise history to play in a season opener

Brother of former Checker Cole Schwindt

#17 Skyler Brind'Amour

24-year-old forward, 6th-round pick by Edmonton in 2017

Totaled 76 points (23g, 53a) in 145 games over four seasons at Quinnipiac

Helped lead the Bobcats to a National Championship in 2022-23, was named the conference's Best Defensive Forward and earned a spot on the ECAC Third All-Star Team

Son of Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour

#18 Mark Senden

25-year-old forward

Posted 73 points (26g, 47a) in 170 games over five seasons at the University of North Dakota

Recorded his first pro goal during a three-game stint with the Checkers at the end of last season

#23 Ryan McAllister

21-year-old forward

Posted 49 points (13g, 36a) in 39 games during his lone season at Western Michigan University

Ranked fourth in the nation in assists and sixth in points last season

Recorded five points (1g, 4a) in four games with the Checkers at the end of last season and two more (1g, 1a) in three playoff games

#25 Wilmer Skoog

24-year-old forward

Notched 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games over four seasons at Boston University

Named to Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2022-23 and Second All-Star Team in 2021-22

#26 Evan Nause

20-year-old defenseman, second-round pick by Florida in 2021

Totaled 97 points (17g, 80a) in 131 QMJHL games over three seasons with Quebec

Won a Memorial Cup last season

Earned a spot on the 2020-21 QMJHL All-Rookie Team

#28 Jake Wise

23-year-old forward, third-round pick by Chicago in 2018

Posted 84 points (25g, 59a) in 125 games over five college seasons - three at Boston University and two at Ohio State

Put up two assists in his pro debut last season with the Checkers, then scored scored a goal in his one postseason appearance

THE RETURNERS

#1 Mack Guzda

22-year-old goalie

Led Checkers in wins and minutes played last season as a rookie

#3 Matt Kiersted

25-year-old defenseman

Surpassed his rookie totals with six goals and 21 points as a sophomore last season despite only playing in 49 games

Appeared in 20 games for the Panthers last season and has now suited up for Florida in each of the last three seasons

#5 Calle Sjalin

24-year-old defenseman, fifth-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2017

Posted eight points (5g, 3a) in 39 games as a rookie last season

Appeared in 20 games for the Panthers last season and has now suited up for Florida in each of the last three seasons

#7 Zach Uens

22-year-old defenseman, fourth-round pick by Florida in 2020

Appeared in 19 games for the Checkers as a rookie last season

Helped guide the Florida Everblades to the 2023 Kelly Cup title

#13 Riley Bezeau

21-year-old forward

Appeared in 19 games for the Checkers as a rookie last season

Helped guide the Florida Everblades to the 2023 Kelly Cup title

#19 Gerry Mayhew

30-year-old forward, former AHL MVP and goals leader (19-20)

Tied for the team lead in goals last season (24)

Racked up 32 points (20g, 12a) over the final 36 games of last season

Only one player in the AHL scored more goals from Jan. 11 to the end of the season

#21 Zac Dalpe

33-year-old forward, second-round pick by Carolina in 2008

Ranked third on the team in goals (21) last season despite playing just 47 games

Ten shy of tying franchise goals record

61 shy of tying franchise games played record

#22 Dennis Cesana

25-year-old defenseman

Notched 12 points (1g, 11a) in 49 games as a rookie last season

#27 Santtu Kinnunen

24-year-old defenseman, seventh-round pick by Florida in 2018

Ranked second among Checkers defensemen last season with 35 points (9g, 26a) in 69 games

#29 Cam Morrison

25-year-old forward, second-round pick by Colorado in 2016

Set career highs with eight goals and 16 points in 35 games last season

Posted 13 points (5g, 8a) in 16 ECHL games with the Everblades last season before earning a spot in Charlotte

#30 Spencer Knight

22-year-old goalie, 13th overall pick by Florida in 2019

Appeared in two games for Charlotte last season, earning one shutout

8-5-0 in 13 career games for Charlotte, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage and three shutouts

32-17-6 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage for the Panthers over parts of three pro seasons

#32 Lucas Carlsson

26-year-old defenseman, fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2016

Tied for the league lead among defensemen and set a franchise record with 20 goals last season

Named to 2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team

Set franchise record with 54 points and became one of two Checkers defensemen to score 50+ points

#36 Patrick Giles

23-year-old forward

Was the only Checker to appear in all 72 games last season

Totaled 13 points (3g, 10a) as a rookie

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.