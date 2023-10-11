Meet the 2023-24 Checkers
October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
It's the best time of year once again, as hockey season is set to kick off in the Queen City.
Coming off their fifth straight playoff appearance, the Checkers have their sights set on making an even deeper run to capture the Calder Cup, and that journey begins on Oct. 13 against the Penguins.
This year's season-opening squad boasts a mixture of familiar faces, new names and exciting prospects, so to prepare you for Friday's tilt let's get to know the group!
THE FREE AGENT ADDITIONS
#4 Casey Fitzgerald
26-year-old defenseman, third-round pick by Buffalo in 2016
Appeared in 63 career NHL games for the Sabres and Panthers
Logged 34 points in 74 career games for the Rochester Americans
Claimed off waivers by Florida last season, appeared in four regular season games and two more during the Panthers run to the Stanley Cup Finals
Played alongside Patrick Giles at Boston College as a senior in 2018-19
#9 Rasmus Asplund
25-year-old forward, second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016
183 career games played in the NHL
Ranked eighth on Buffalo in scoring with a career-best 27 points (8g, 19a) in 2021-22
Posted 62 points (13g, 49a) in 111 games for the Rochester Americans, most recently suiting up in the AHL in 2020-21
Recorded 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 games in his native Sweden before coming to North America
#10 Will Lockwood
25-year-old forward, third-round pick by Vancouver in 2016
Appeared in 28 games for Vancouver during his three seasons with the organization
Recorded 66 points (30g, 36a) in 113 AHL games with Utica, Abbotsford and Hartford
After being traded from the Canucks to the Rangers in the middle of last season, posted 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games to help push the Wolf Pack to a postseason berth
#15 Patrick Khodorenko
24-year-old forward
Logged 37 points (13g, 24a) in 93 AHL games for Hartford over parts of four pro seasons
Missed most of last season due to injury
Played with Dennis Cesana at Michigan State for two seasons
#20 Alexander True
26-year-old forward
Appeared in 27 NHL games for San Jose and Seattle and posted five assists
Totaled 202 points (88g, 114a) in 335 AHL games
Led the Checkers in scoring in 2021-22 as a Kraken prospect
Helped lead the Coachella Valley Firebirds to a Western Conference title last season
#35 Ludovic Waeber
27-year-old goalie
Appeared in 115 games in Switzerland's top league over six pro seasons
Ranked fourth in the league with a .918 save percentage in 2020-21
Represented his home country of Switzerland at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior Championships
Making his North American debut this season
THE ROOKIES
#2 Mike Benning
21-year-old defenseman, 4th-round pick by Florida in 2020
Totaled 83 points in 101 games over three seasons at the University of Denver
Won a National Championship with DU and was named NCAA Tournament MVP in 2021-22
Named to NCAA Second All-American Team in 2022-23, among many other accolades over his college career
#12 Kai Schwindt
19-year-old forward
Posted 42 points (24g, 18a) in 135 OHL games over two seasons with Mississauga
Could become the third teenager in franchise history to play in a season opener
Brother of former Checker Cole Schwindt
#17 Skyler Brind'Amour
24-year-old forward, 6th-round pick by Edmonton in 2017
Totaled 76 points (23g, 53a) in 145 games over four seasons at Quinnipiac
Helped lead the Bobcats to a National Championship in 2022-23, was named the conference's Best Defensive Forward and earned a spot on the ECAC Third All-Star Team
Son of Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour
#18 Mark Senden
25-year-old forward
Posted 73 points (26g, 47a) in 170 games over five seasons at the University of North Dakota
Recorded his first pro goal during a three-game stint with the Checkers at the end of last season
#23 Ryan McAllister
21-year-old forward
Posted 49 points (13g, 36a) in 39 games during his lone season at Western Michigan University
Ranked fourth in the nation in assists and sixth in points last season
Recorded five points (1g, 4a) in four games with the Checkers at the end of last season and two more (1g, 1a) in three playoff games
#25 Wilmer Skoog
24-year-old forward
Notched 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games over four seasons at Boston University
Named to Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2022-23 and Second All-Star Team in 2021-22
#26 Evan Nause
20-year-old defenseman, second-round pick by Florida in 2021
Totaled 97 points (17g, 80a) in 131 QMJHL games over three seasons with Quebec
Won a Memorial Cup last season
Earned a spot on the 2020-21 QMJHL All-Rookie Team
#28 Jake Wise
23-year-old forward, third-round pick by Chicago in 2018
Posted 84 points (25g, 59a) in 125 games over five college seasons - three at Boston University and two at Ohio State
Put up two assists in his pro debut last season with the Checkers, then scored scored a goal in his one postseason appearance
THE RETURNERS
#1 Mack Guzda
22-year-old goalie
Led Checkers in wins and minutes played last season as a rookie
#3 Matt Kiersted
25-year-old defenseman
Surpassed his rookie totals with six goals and 21 points as a sophomore last season despite only playing in 49 games
Appeared in 20 games for the Panthers last season and has now suited up for Florida in each of the last three seasons
#5 Calle Sjalin
24-year-old defenseman, fifth-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2017
Posted eight points (5g, 3a) in 39 games as a rookie last season
Appeared in 20 games for the Panthers last season and has now suited up for Florida in each of the last three seasons
#7 Zach Uens
22-year-old defenseman, fourth-round pick by Florida in 2020
Appeared in 19 games for the Checkers as a rookie last season
Helped guide the Florida Everblades to the 2023 Kelly Cup title
#13 Riley Bezeau
21-year-old forward
Appeared in 19 games for the Checkers as a rookie last season
Helped guide the Florida Everblades to the 2023 Kelly Cup title
#19 Gerry Mayhew
30-year-old forward, former AHL MVP and goals leader (19-20)
Tied for the team lead in goals last season (24)
Racked up 32 points (20g, 12a) over the final 36 games of last season
Only one player in the AHL scored more goals from Jan. 11 to the end of the season
#21 Zac Dalpe
33-year-old forward, second-round pick by Carolina in 2008
Ranked third on the team in goals (21) last season despite playing just 47 games
Ten shy of tying franchise goals record
61 shy of tying franchise games played record
#22 Dennis Cesana
25-year-old defenseman
Notched 12 points (1g, 11a) in 49 games as a rookie last season
#27 Santtu Kinnunen
24-year-old defenseman, seventh-round pick by Florida in 2018
Ranked second among Checkers defensemen last season with 35 points (9g, 26a) in 69 games
#29 Cam Morrison
25-year-old forward, second-round pick by Colorado in 2016
Set career highs with eight goals and 16 points in 35 games last season
Posted 13 points (5g, 8a) in 16 ECHL games with the Everblades last season before earning a spot in Charlotte
#30 Spencer Knight
22-year-old goalie, 13th overall pick by Florida in 2019
Appeared in two games for Charlotte last season, earning one shutout
8-5-0 in 13 career games for Charlotte, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage and three shutouts
32-17-6 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage for the Panthers over parts of three pro seasons
#32 Lucas Carlsson
26-year-old defenseman, fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2016
Tied for the league lead among defensemen and set a franchise record with 20 goals last season
Named to 2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team
Set franchise record with 54 points and became one of two Checkers defensemen to score 50+ points
#36 Patrick Giles
23-year-old forward
Was the only Checker to appear in all 72 games last season
Totaled 13 points (3g, 10a) as a rookie
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023
- Maier, Millman and Zmolek Join Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Meet the 2023-24 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 TV and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Providence Bruins Sign Adam Mechura to Two-Year Contract - Providence Bruins
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Knight Forge the Path Event - Henderson Silver Knights
- North American Hockey Leagues Launch Unprecedented Initiative to Foster Safe, Healthy Environment - AHL
- Study Finds T-Birds Have $126 Million on Local Economy - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Eagles Add Forwards Kiviranta, Holland - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Renew Television Partnership with WKTV - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Meet the 2023-24 Checkers
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe, Casey Fitzgerald and Justin Sourdif to Charlotte
- Ryan McAllister Exuding Confidence, Focusing on Rounding out Game Ahead of Rookie Year
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers
- Mack Guzda Respecting the Process, Ready to Build on Big Summer