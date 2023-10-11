IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule with 23 WIFR and Mid-West Family

October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









A home crowd watches the Rockford IceHogs

(Rockford IceHogs) A home crowd watches the Rockford IceHogs(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today the full 2023-24 broadcast schedule for the Rockford IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank.

23 WIFR and the IceHogs will once again showcase the future of the Chicago Blackhawks on WIFR's 19.2 Circle TV for every home game at the BMO Center and select away games this season! Each televised broadcast for the 2023-24 season will be available locally in the Stateline community in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV and will feature the return of IceHogs Warm Up, a 30-minute pregame show leading up to the action.

Fans can watch all the action of every IceHogs game on AHLTV! AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices atAHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

The IceHogs' games on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 will be free to watch on AHLTV.

AHLTV SEASON PASSES START AT $44.99 PER SEASON

The IceHogs and Mid-West Family will also stream the audio broadcast of every IceHogs game on all of Mid-West Family's online stations including 104.9 The X, B103,95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live audio broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available on the IceHogs' Mixlr page at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

Broadcaster Mike Folta is on the call for his first full season with the IceHogs and will bring the action and stories of the Hogs to life throughout the season. Fans can catch Folta's work during game broadcasts, IceHogs Warm Up, and on the IceHogs' social media channels. Broadcast Assistant Andrés Tejeda will also contribute to team coverage on the broadcast and on social media throughout the 2023-24 season.

2022-23 IceHogs 23.3 Circle TV Broadcast Schedule

(Schedule subject to change, all times Central)

Oct. 13 @ San Jose 9 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ San Jose 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Nov. 5 @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Nov. 8 vs. Texas 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 10 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 @ Iowa 3 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 @ Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Dec. 5 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ San Diego 5 p.m.

Dec. 22 @ San Diego 5 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 @ Iowa 5 p.m.

Feb. 21 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 12 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 13 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Mar. 17 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Mar. 20 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 6 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 9 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.