Providence Bruins Sign Adam Mechura to Two-Year Contract

October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 11, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Adam Mechura to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Mechura, 20, appeared in 58 games last season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, tallying 52 points on 26 goals. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound forward compiled 84 points in 42 games in the 2021-22 season with Bílí Tygri Liberec, a U20 team in Czechia.

The Pisek, Czechia, native represented his home country at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships.

