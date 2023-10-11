Colorado Eagles Add Forwards Kiviranta, Holland

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forwards Joel Kiviranta and Peter Holland to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Kiviranta has notched 16 goals and 12 assists in 163 NHL contests, all with the Dallas Stars. In addition, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger has produced 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 AHL games with the Texas Stars. Kiviranta began his professional career in his native Finland, collecting 114 points (60g/54a) in 261 contests with Vaasan Sport of the Finnish Elite League. The 27-year-old also helped lead Finland to a Gold Medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, netting three goals and two assists.

Holland comes to the Eagles with 266 games of NHL experience with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, where he generated 85 career points (36g/49a). Selected by Anaheim with the 15th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Holland has also posted 222 points (95g/127a) in 252 career AHL contests with the Rockford IceHogs, Hartford Wolf Pack, Laval Rocket, Toronto Marlies, Norfolk Admirals and Syracuse Crunch. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound center has notched 19+ goals in three different AHL seasons. In addition, Holland has garnered 29 goals and 50 assists in 119 KHL games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg and six assists in 15 SHL contests with Djurgardens IF.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

