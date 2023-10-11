After Big Summer, Quinney Set for Another Big Season

In many ways, the 2022-23 season was a 'show me' campaign for Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney. After two straight seasons limited by injury and illness, Quinney remained in Henderson on a one-year AHL contract intending to prove that he was not only once again healthy, but remained an offensive force.

In every way imaginable, Quinney delivered.

Quinney played in 66 games with the Silver Knights last season, second-most on the Henderson roster and his most in a season since 2018-19. He posted career-bests with 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, and 10 power play goals.

Production had never been a question with Quinney, notching 40 points across 57 games during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. But with Quinney's scoring prowess and health both reaffirmed last season, the Golden Knights rewarded him.

Over the summer, the Las Vegas native signed a two-year NHL contract to remain with the VGK.

"[Staying home in Vegas] plays a little bit of a factor. But at the end of the day, any time you get a chance to sign with a Stanley Cup championship team, you try and make a push for that and it's exciting as well," said Quinney, who is now the Silver Knights' all-time leader in goals and assists and is the only player to record 100 career points in a Silver Knights jersey.

"I think the team in Henderson this year is going to follow that, and hopefully we can."

With his 64 points in 66 games last season, Quinney was rarely quiet. Only twice last season did Quinney go longer than two games without a point, and never more than three games. On March 24th he became the first player in franchise history to record consecutive four-point games, following a two goal and two assist outing against Coachella Valley.

His eight-game points streak in January is the longest of his career, and his ten power play goals ranked in the top-20 in the AHL. In all areas, Quinney imposed his will.

"I think all that for me was just getting back healthy and playing games again. The prior two seasons I only played, like, 50 games," said Quinney. "So I owe [Head Athletic Trainer Todd Richardson] and [former HSK Strength and Conditioning Coach Jeff Conkle] a lot. I was very blessed to have those guys."

After arguably the best season of his professional career, Quinney's year kept getting better. In August, Quinney married his wife, Ashley, in a Vegas ceremony attended by Silver Knights teammates and alumni, including Jake Bischoff, Brayden Pachal, and Paul Cotter.

Relied on as a go-to leader in the HSK dressing room, Quinney played more the supporting role than the play-maker in wedding preparations.

"My job was to support the wife and the decisions," said Quinney. "I didn't disagree with her once."

"The food was unbelievable. We had pizza, wings, and sliders so I was excited. When you go to a wedding, you're way too busy running around to even remember the food. So having pizza and wings was amazing!"

After such a monumental summer, little has changed for Quinney's day-to-day life aside from a new contract and, as he puts it, "a little bling on his finger." But what has changed for Quinney from summers past is his ability to prepare for the season the way he wants.

"I had a full summer for the first time in a while for working out, so I was able to gain a few pounds of muscle," said Quinney. "I think that will be very helpful this year."

Quinney returns to the HSK ice feeling his best and with sights set on better team results in the coming season. With a handful of returning faces and some key veteran additions, Quinney believes the HSK have a different vibe as training camp closes.

"You can feel this year is going to be different already, just by the additions and the swagger you feel from everyone coming here. There's more confidence. The older guys will lead the charge, but I think everyone has meshed really well."

