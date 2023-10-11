Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Knight Forge the Path Event

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team is inviting hockey fans across Henderson and the Vegas Valley to "Forge the Path" at The Dollar Loan Center ahead of their Opening Knight celebration on Friday, Oct. 20.

Fans are invited to help us chalk the walk in the Bell Solar Tiltyard with well wishes for the players in the week leading up to the home opener. Much like the silver carpet last season, these fans' messages and drawings will serve as the path that Silver Knights players will travel as they enter The Dollar Loan Center for the first home game. Fans are encouraged to RSVP.

Silver Knights staff members will have chalk on hand, but guests are also welcome to bring their own chalk. All fans who participate in drawing will be entered to win authentic Silver Knights merchandise and tickets to home games at The Dollar Loan Center.

"FORGE THE PATH" EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Help the Silver Knights chalk the walk for Opening Knight!

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 17 - Thursday Oct. 19, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. PT each day

WHERE: Bell Solar Tiltyard at The Dollar Loan Center (200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012)

The Silver Knights will play their first home game of the season against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets are on-sale now.

