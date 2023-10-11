Maier, Millman and Zmolek Join Reading Royals

October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defensemen Mason Millman and Will Zmolek from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Nolan Maier to the Reading Royals.

The Phantoms training camp roster now currently stands at 25 players including 16 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1" defenseman from London, Ontario who is entering his third season in professional hockey. Last year, he scored 8-37-45 with Reading in 63 games and was the top defenseman scorer on the team. He also played in one game with Lehigh Valley. In his career, he has played in 99 games with Reading scoring 16-44-70 and also 26 games for Lehigh Valley scoring 0-4-4.

Zmolek, 24, is a 6'3" defenseman out of Bemidji State who signed with the Flyers following the conclusion of his collegiate career. He played in three games with the Phantoms at the end of the season and also one playoff game. In four seasons with the Bemidji State Beavers, the son of former NHL'er Doug Zmolek played in 126 games scoring 9-37-46.

Maier, 22, is a 6'0" goaltender from Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Last year with the Phantoms he appeared in nine games going 5-2-2, 2.85, .886 in his rookie professional season. The all-time winningest goaltender in WHL history with the Saskatoon Blades also played in 24 games with the Reading Royals going 12-8-3, 2.89, .892.

UP NEXT -

The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Weekend continues with a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 15 taking on the Belleville Senators.

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland at Phantoms (OPENING NIGHT!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville at Phantoms

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.