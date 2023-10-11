Moose Release Pair of Players
October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following two players were released from their professional tryouts.
F - Colt Conrad
F - Stelio Mattheos
The current Moose roster stands at 28 players, consisting of two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 17 forwards.
The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule Friday, Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 7 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
