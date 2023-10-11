Wolf Pack Loan Worrad and Berzolla to Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Drew Worrad and defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Worrad, 26, appeared in 47 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins as a rookie during the 2022-23 season, scoring four points (2 g, 2 a). He notched 25 points (10 g, 15 a) in 25 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and tacked on eight points (5 g, 3 a) in 13 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the club.

He inked a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 12th.

Berzolla, 25, scored one goal in four games with the AHL's Rochester Americans a season ago. He also skated in 56 games for the Cyclones, scoring 25 points (6 g, 19 a). In eleven Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Cyclones, Berzolla tallied a goal and an assist.

He signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 13th.

The Wolf Pack kick off the 2023-24 regular season on Friday night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Hockey returns to the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wolf Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to kickoff home opener weekend. The weekend concludes on Saturday when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town. Both nights will feature a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

