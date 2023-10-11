Study Finds T-Birds Have $126 Million on Local Economy

October 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Today, the Springfield Thunderbirds released the results of a comprehensive economic impact study conducted by the UMass Donahue Institute that shows the team's operations have generated a staggering $126 million for the local economy since 2017.

"The Thunderbirds organization is proud of the incredible impact we have had on businesses, employees, and communities throughout the Pioneer Valley. Our local ownership group joined forces in 2016 not just to save professional hockey in Springfield, but to ensure our organization became a driving force for the region's civic and economic life. Since that time, we have enjoyed success both on and off the ice: record attendance, a Calder Cup Final appearance, memorable celebrity appearances, community events, and even the AHL All-Star Game. This report by the UMass Donahue Institute utilizes economic data to quantify this impact and bring the T-Birds success story to life," said Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The study included an analysis of team operations data, MassMutual Center concessions figures, a survey of over 2,000 T-Birds patrons, and interviews with local business owners and other local stakeholders. Among its most critical findings, the study shows that the T-Birds created $76 million in cumulative personal income throughout the region, and contributed $10 million to state and local taxes.

"As the Thunderbirds' Presenting Sponsor, and as the manager of the MassMutual Center, we witness first-hand the impact the team has on our local economy. For over thirty nights each season, the T-Birds draw thousands of hockey fans to downtown Springfield, filling the bars and restaurants along Main Street and MGM. The success of the Thunderbirds - both on and off the ice - is a story that should be celebrated. In just seven years we have gone from nearly losing professional hockey to having one of the AHL's most admired franchises," commented Chris Kelley, President of MGM.

Impact Outside the Arena

The study paints a picture of a franchise whose on and off-ice success is having a ripple effect far beyond the MassMutual Center. The impact on downtown Springfield businesses is especially profound. 78% of T-Birds fans spend money on something other than hockey when they go to a game, including 68% who are patronizing a bar, restaurant, or MGM Springfield. The study also found that median spending by fans outside the arena is $40/person on game nights and that every $1.00 of T-Birds' revenue is estimated to yield $4.09 of additional economic activity in the Pioneer Valley.

"The places, our amenities, downtown [are] packed. You can't find a seat in Red Rose, the iconic Red Rose Pizzeria. You have Theodore's, the jazz and blues and barbeque place. You have White Lion, a brew club there... All the places are packed before the game and after the game too. The foot traffic is tremendous when they're in town," commented Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Job Creation

The T-Birds' economic impact also translates into jobs throughout the region. Since the team's inaugural season, they have doubled the number of jobs created from 112 in 2017 to 236 in 2023. The study estimates that income per job created by the T-Birds is approximately $76,000 for the Pioneer Valley and that each job at the Thunderbirds creates or supports 3.28 other jobs elsewhere in the Pioneer Valley.

"Multipliers on the order of 0.5 to 1.00 additional jobs for each direct job are not unusual in economic impact studies, so these findings are large enough to be notable," noted study author Rod Motamedi, Assistant Director of Economic and Public Policy Research at the Donahue Institute.

Commitment to Community

In addition to supporting local businesses, the Thunderbirds have been dedicated to making a difference in the community. In 2018, the team established the T-Birds Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, to support local initiatives in the areas of health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civil service. To date, the Foundation has made over $300,000 in contributions to organizations and charitable events throughout the Pioneer Valley. Team players, personnel, and mascot Boomer have also been at the forefront of this community-first ideology, combining for more than 1,500 appearances since 2016, including more than 350 during the 2022-2023 season alone.

"Their involvement in the community is at many different levels...Every single game night they're doing something to support, promote and contribute to a local nonprofit, business, community effort...They are contributing partners on every level, it's just not one note," said Michelle Grout, Executive Director of the Springfield Business Improvement District.

T-Birds Fans

In addition to measuring the team's impact, the study also analyzed T-Birds' fan demographics. Average attendance has skyrocketed from last in the league under the previous franchise to 6,162 per game last season, a Springfield hockey record. That growth has been mirrored in fan social media engagement, which includes 32,000 Facebook followers and a reach of 1.1 million, 24,600 Instagram followers and a reach of 600,000, and 15,200 x/Twitter followers and 8 million impressions.

The study found that these fans are coming from all backgrounds and walks of life- with a relatively even split of fans by age and gender. While attendees hail from across the country, the vast majority come from the Pioneer Valley. The study found the top five fan communities to be Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, West Springfield, and Ludlow.

"They're including the community in their events and the community has embraced it... I don't recall our AHL teams ever having so many sold-out events...It's more than just hockey...It's been wonderful for the city of Springfield," noted Stacey Gravanis, General Manager of the Sheraton Springfield.

The study also identified the top five reasons these fans come to T-Birds games. 80% of respondents indicated that the #1 reason they come to games is the hockey. This was followed by fans seeking affordable entertainment. Family-friendly activities came in third place, with theme nights and celebrity appearances rounding out the top five.

"They've turned hockey into family fun. And as a result of that, I think they have gained a number of new fans along the way," noted Mary Kay Wydra, President of the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.